Preview: Sharks at Sabres

The Olympic break did little to slow down Joe Pavelski. After recording his second hat trick this season, Pavelski looks to send the San Jose Sharks to their fifth win in six games when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. The United States Olympian scored three times during a five-goal second period in San Jose’s 7-3 rout of Philadelphia on Thursday to run his career-high total to 32 tallies.

Buffalo has rallied to win both contests since returning from the Olympic break and vies for a two-game season sweep of San Jose. Ironically, the Sabres squandered a pair of late leads in their first meeting on Nov. 5 before recording a 5-4 shootout triumph. Ryan Miller, who turned aside 47 shots in the victory, has been confirmed to start on Friday as he attempts to improve upon his already impressive 7-1-0 career mark with two shutouts versus San Jose.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN-CA, CSN California (San Jose), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (38-16-6): After injuring his knee in an exhibition contest, Raffi Torres scored twice in his season debut Thursday and Logan Couture added a pair of goals in his return from a 16-game absence due to a hand injury. The multi-goal performances seem to come a bit easier on the road for both players as 13 of Torres’ 18 such efforts have come away from home while Couture boasts a similar mark (11-of-15). Tommy Wingels, who notched an assist to extend his point streak to four games on Thursday, scored a goal against Buffalo in the first meeting.

ABOUT THE SABRES (17-34-8): After sitting out Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over Boston, Tyler Ennis missed practice the following day with what interim coach Ted Nolan labeled as ”general body soreness.“ ”(He‘s) still a little sore. But hopefully, knock on wood, he’ll be ready to go (Friday),” Nolan said of Ennis, who collected a goal and an assist in the last meeting with San Jose. Zemgus Girgensons and Matt Moulson each scored a goal versus the Bruins and notched a pair of assists against the Sharks in the earlier meeting.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose G Antti Niemi has yielded 10 goals on 91 shots in three games (0-2-1) versus Buffalo.

2. Buffalo RW Drew Stafford has scored six goals and set up five others in his last nine games.

3. Sixteen of Pavelski’s 32 goals this season have come on the road.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Sabres 1