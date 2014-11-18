Preview: Sharks at Sabres

The San Jose Sharks visit the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday to conclude both a seven-game trek and a stretch of 16-of-21 contests away from home to open the season. The Sharks improved to 3-3-0 on the road trip on the strength of an impressive NHL debut by Troy Grosenick, who turned aside all 45 shots he faced to lead his team to a 2-0 victory over Carolina on Sunday. The 25-year-old Grosenick’s performance notwithstanding, workhorse Antti Niemi is in line to return to the net as San Jose attempts to end a seven-game winless skid (0-6-1) versus Buffalo.

The Sabres stopped an 0-4-1 stretch in dominating fashion as the sputtering club exploded for a season-high goal total in its 6-2 triumph over Toronto on Saturday. Six seems to be the operative number for Buffalo, which yielded precisely that number in each of its previous three contests. “(Saturday’s performance) was 10 times better than what we’ve done (this season),” said Zemgus Girgensons, who scored twice against the Maple Leafs and has four goals and two assists in his last five contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, CSCA (San Jose), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-8-2): With four goals and three assists during his six-game point streak, veteran Joe Thornton continues to provide a steady hand as the team navigates the road waters of life on the road. “We’ve been on the road for a long, long time but we’re weathering the storm and hopefully when it’s done we can go home and play well at home,” said Thornton, who sealed Sunday’s victory with an empty-net tally. Thornton, however, has just two assists during San Jose’s winless skid versus Buffalo.

ABOUT THE SABRES (4-13-2): Michal Neuvirth made 32 saves against Toronto on Saturday and has been confirmed to receive his second start this season versus San Jose. The 26-year-old turned aside 29 shots in Buffalo’s 2-1 victory in the previous meeting on Oct. 25. Nicolas Deslauriers netted the eventual game-winning goal against the Sharks and has set up a tally in each of the last two games for the Sabres.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose C Joe Pavelski resides one goal shy of 200 for his career.

2. Buffalo D Josh Gorges did not participate in practice on Monday and is expected to miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury.

3. Sharks LW Tomas Hertl scored on Sunday and has recorded at least one point in five of his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Sabres 2