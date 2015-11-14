Preview: Sharks at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres continue to make a strong case for themselves as the most improved team in the NHL after two straight cellar-dwelling seasons. The Sabres go after their fourth straight victory and can climb over the .500 mark for the first time since early in 2012-13 when they host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Buffalo has yielded 11 goals while winning five of their last six contests, including a 3-2 victory at Florida on Thursday, and attempts to beat San Jose for the ninth straight time. “We’re happy we won, but we’re not satisfied,” Sabres forward Tyler Ennis told reporters after the team registered only 19 shots against the Panthers. “In the last couple years, we’d just take any win, but we can improve a lot.” The Sharks are looking to follow up a similar victory at Detroit on Friday, when they managed just 14 shots in a 3-2 triumph that began their six-game road trip. San Jose captain Joe Pavelski scored his team-best ninth goal and moved within one point of 500 for his career.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), MSG, BELL (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (8-8-0): Martin Jones came up with a big effort Friday, recording 26 saves to earn his first victory in four games. Pavelski tied Joel Ward for the team lead with 14 points while defenseman Brent Burns and Joe Thornton have notched 11 apiece to tie for third. Patrick Marleau, who has been the subject of trade rumors the last few weeks, has gone three games without point and has recorded just one goal in 12 contests while Melker Karlsson notched his first tally in his second game of the season Friday.

ABOUT THE SABRES (8-8-0): Ennis has been one of the players who has raised his game after a 2-6-0 start to the season, notching four points in his last four contests. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is second on the team with 10 points, posting five of those during a three-game streak, while fellow first-round pick Jack Eichel leads the team with six goals. Rookie Linus Ullmark has surrendered six goals in his first four career wins and center Ryan O’Reilly leads the team with 13 points but has gone five games without one.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo D Zach Bogosian (lower body) has begun practicing and could make his season debut soon.

2. The Sharks have come up empty on 14 tries on the power play in six contests this month.

3. The Sabres are 3-for-6 on the power play over their last three games and stood fourth in the league (25 percent) entering Friday.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Sabres 3