Marleau goal lifts Sharks to OT win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For the first time in a decade, the San Jose Sharks can celebrate a trip to Buffalo.

Left winger Patrick Marleau scored 2:59 into overtime to lead the Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night. It was San Jose’s first win in Buffalo since Dec. 2, 2005, ending an eight-game losing streak against the Sabres.

“It’s a good feeling. That’s a big weight to carry around 10 years,” Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said. “I didn’t know it was that long until I kind of dug into it here today. I think the guys were happy to kind of get that monkey off our back.”

In a game that featured few clear-cut offensive chances for either team, Marleau scored the game-winner on a rebound opportunity in overtime. After defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s long shot ricocheted off the right post, Marleau put home the rebound to give San Jose the overtime win. It was Marleau’s fifth goal of the season.

“Feels good,” Marleau said. “I knew it had been a long time but I didn’t know it had been that long so it’s definitely nice to switch things going a little bit the other way now.”

Vlasic scored in regulation for the Sharks (9-8-0), who are beginning to turn things around on the road after a difficult home stand. San Jose began a six-game road trip with a 3-2 win over Detroit on Friday; before heading east, the Sharks lost three of four games at home over a span of seven days.

San Jose goalie Martin Jones made 30 saves.

Center Ryan O‘Reilly scored for the Sabres (8-8-1), who saw a three-game winning streak come to a close. Goalie Chad Johnson made 30 saves.

“I don’t think we particularly played to our strengths,” Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said. “We didn’t execute with the puck north, we didn’t play with speed, a little too slow with where we need and have to play.”

Vlasic opened the scoring 1:48 into the game with a power-play goal. With Marleau providing a screen in front, Vlasic scored on a blast from just behind the left circle.

“The start kind of hurt us tonight,” O‘Reilly said. “It took us a while to get involved in the game.”

O‘Reilly tied the game with a blast of his own 6:27 into the third period. After swiping the puck away from Sharks defenseman Paul Martin just inside the blue line, O‘Reilly fired a slap shot into the top corner of the net from the middle of the right circle. It was O‘Reilly’s fifth goal of the year.

Both teams struggled in the offensive zone for much of the game. Buffalo’s best chances came late in the second period, but Buffalo was unable to open a lead after O‘Reilly’s tying goal.

The Sabres did have a chance in the final seconds of regulation on a tremendous speed rush by rookie sensation Jack Eichel. Eichel skated past several members of the Sharks before his pass through the crease failed to find a teammate.

Bylsma was not pleased with his team’s play before Marleau’s winning goal.

“They score a goal with about 1:15 of offensive zone time where they held onto the puck and had it there in the offensive zone and that started really at the other end,” Bylsma said. “We took a shot that I wouldn’t classify as a high-quality shot, gave up possession of the puck and they got it and turned that back.”

San Jose’s road trip continues Tuesday against Boston and ends on Nov. 22 against Columbus.

NOTES: D Mike Weber and C Tim Schaller were scratched for the Sabres. Weber had surgery for a lower-body injury Friday and is considered week-to-week. Buffalo is still without D Zach Bogosian (lower body), G Robin Lehner (high ankle sprain) and LW Evander Kane (knee). ... RW Ben Smith, C Micheal Haley and D Matt Tennyson were scratched for the Sharks. ... This was the first of two meetings this season. Their second takes place Feb. 26 in San Jose. ... San Jose assistant coach Bob Boughner played two seasons for the Sabres (1996-98).