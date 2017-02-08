Sabres rally for 5-4 win over Sharks in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres were booed off the ice after two periods Tuesday night. They responded with an unlikely and improbable comeback win against one of the league's very best.

Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime to lead the Sabres to a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kane's second goal of the night capped a remarkable turnaround by the Sabres, who erased a 4-1 deficit with three goals in a span of 3:28 midway through the third period.

"That's probably the worst we've played and gotten a win, but in saying that, we never gave up and it's a huge win for us," Sabres winger Kyle Okposo said. "We've been saying it for a couple months, we've got to find ways to win games and I guess that's one of the ways."

The winner came on a 2-on-1 rush. Sabres center Jack Eichel fed Kane, who placed a quick one-timer to the blocker side before crashing hard into the boards.

"They were booing us off the ice. And we win a game in overtime and everyone loves us again," Eichel said. "It's interesting how that works."

Matt Moulson, Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo also scored for the Sabres (22-21-10). Anders Nilsson made 36 saves.

The comeback began midway through the third period with a much-improved Sabres offensive attack, more time on the power play and a little bit of luck.

O'Reilly cut San Jose's lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal 9:03 into the third period. He was spotted in the slot by Eichel and put home his 11th goal of the year.

Kane cut the deficit to one with a wraparound with 8:24 remaining for his first goal of the evening. The goal was challenged by the Sharks because of a possible offsides on Tyler Ennis, but the ensuing review was not conclusive.

Okposo evened the score less than a minute later. The Sabres' leading goal scorer received the puck from Sam Reinhart in the left circle and got just enough on his shot to the glove side, which deflected off Jones' glove and into the net for Okposo's 17th goal of the season.

Joel Ward, Logan Couture, Melker Karlsson and Joe Pavelski scored for the Sharks (33-17-4), who despite the defeat have only one regulation loss (8-1-2) since Jan. 16. Martin Jones had 31 saves.

"I felt like Dan Quinn in the Super Bowl Sunday," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "It was one of those games. Thank God it wasn't the finals, it was a game in the middle of February. We found a way to get a point. But we couldn't have played a better road game for 45-50 minutes. We've got to learn a lesson there."

Moulson opened the scoring at 7:24 with a power-play goal, putting the finish touch on a Brian Gionta shot that was on its way over the goal line.

Ward evened the score with 5:57 remaining in the first period by deflecting Brent Burns' shot from the point -- and it was all San Jose until midway through the third period.

Couture made it 2-1 with 2:47 left in the first period. Nilsson stopped Mikkel Boedker's initial shot with his mask but was unable to locate the puck afterward. Couture pounced on the rebound for his 19th goal of the year.

Karlsson made it 3-1 with 8:37 remaining in the second period off a hard wrist shot from the slot.

Pavelski boosted San Jose's lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal 6:07 into the third. After receiving a pass from Burns inside the left circle, Pavelski's quick one-timer gave the center his 18th goal of the season.

"It's just one of those games that for them to come back everything worked out just perfect," Pavelski said. "Doesn't matter how perfect it works, though, you can't give up that kind of lead. ... It's hockey. It's a weird game at times."

NOTES: D Zach Bogosian (ribs), D Justin Falk and LW William Carrier (knee) were scratched for the Sabres. Bogosian, one of Buffalo's top defensemen, missed his third game in a row. G Robin Lehner was given the night off after making 37 saves in a 2-1 loss to New Jersey on Monday. ... RW Joonas Donskoi, C Ryan Carpenter and D Joakim Ryan were scratched for the Sharks. ... This was the first of two meetings this season. They play March 14 in San Jose. ... C Joe Thornton made his Sharks debut on Dec. 2, 2005 in Buffalo.