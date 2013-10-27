Preview: Sharks at Senators

The San Jose Sharks have done a very good job of keeping the puck out of their net over the first three games of their road trip. They look to continue the trend, and find a way to score some goals themselves, when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. San Jose is 2-1-0 thus far on its five-game trek, allowing a total of two goals but scoring only three.

Antti Niemi has posted a pair of shutouts during the trip, including a 22-save performance in Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens. Logan Couture scored both goals for the Sharks, who may have Dan Boyle in the lineup for the first time since the defenseman was checked from behind by St. Louis’ Maxim Lapierre on Oct. 15. Ottawa has lost two of its last three games, scoring just one goal in each defeat.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), RSN, TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (9-1-1): Patrick Marleau continued his torrid pace Saturday, notching a pair of assists to raise his team-leading point total to 14 in 11 games. The former captain has recorded at least one point in all but one contest this season. Rookie center Tomas Hertl has gone six games without a goal and has tallied just once in eight contests since his franchise record-tying four-goal performance on Oct. 8 against the New York Rangers.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-4-2): Ottawa looks to avenge a 3-2 loss at San Jose on Oct. 12 in which Robin Lehner made 47 saves in his season debut. Center Mika Zibanejad has recorded a goal and an assist in two games since being recalled from Binghamton of the American Hockey League. The Senators have lost their last three home meetings with the Sharks, last defeating them in Canada’s capital on Dec. 19, 2002.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose RW Brent Burns has missed three games after being hit in the mouth by a puck.

2. Sunday could be the day Sharks G Alex Stalock makes his season debut as Niemi has started and finished all 11 of San Jose’s games.

3. Sharks captain Joe Thornton notched his 798th career assist Saturday, moving him past Jari Kurri for sole possession of 30th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Senators 1