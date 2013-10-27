Sharks 5, Senators 2: Alex Stalock turned aside 38 shots in his first career NHL start and Tommy Wingels scored a short-handed goal late in the first period as visiting San Jose defeated Ottawa for the seventh time in eight meetings.

Wingels matched James Sheppard with a goal and an assist while rookie Tomas Hertl scored to snap a six-game goalless drought. Andrew Desjardins and Joe Pavelski also tallied and Joe Thornton collected his 799th career assist and moved into 51st place in NHL history with his 1,131st point as the Sharks defeated the Senators for the second time this season.

Erik Karlsson collected a goal and an assist and fellow defenseman Marc Methot also scored for the Senators, who have dropped three in a row at home overall - and four straight to San Jose in Canada’s capital city.

After Hertl opened the scoring 1:16 into the contest, Desjardins doubled the advantage 5:19 later by lifting a hard backhand shot from the slot for his first goal of the season.

Karlsson answered just over 4 1/2 minutes later as his shot from the point beat a screened Stalock, but the Sharks regained the two-goal advantage with 1:45 remaining in the session. Craig Anderson (24 saves) denied Logan Couture on a short-handed breakaway, but Wingels alertly tapped home the loose puck as it sat in the paint for his third goal of the campaign.

Karlsson set up Ottawa’s second tally with a no-look slap pass to Methot, who unleashed a shot from the point through traffic. The defenseman’s first goal of the season trimmed San Jose’s lead to 3-2 at 9:09 of the second period.

With his father in attendance, Sheppard regained the Sharks’ two-goal lead after accepting Thornton’s feed from behind the net and beating Anderson for his first goal. Pavelski tallied 6 1/2 minutes later to effectively put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stalock was given the assignment on Sunday after G Antti Niemi started the previous 11 contests. He had made relief appearances in three previous games with the Sharks - including two last season. ... Hertl’s last goal was recorded in San Jose’s 3-2 victory over Ottawa on Oct. 12. ... The Senators last home victory over San Jose was Dec. 19, 2002.