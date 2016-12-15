Sharks complete Ontario shootout sweep

OTTAWA -- -- Kevin Labanc was the only goal scorer in four rounds of a shootout as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday night.

The Sharks also beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a shootout Tuesday.

Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns and Chris Tierney scored for the Sharks (18-11-1) in regulation. Bobby Ryan, Kyle Turris and Dion Phaneuf replied for the Senators (16-11-3). Burns and Phaneuf each added an assist, and Ottawa's Mark Stone recorded two assists.

Playing his second game in 24 hours, Martin Jones stopped 29 shots in the San Jose net. Mike Condon made 26 saves for the Senators.

Phaneuf put the Senators ahead 3-2 with his fourth of the season on a power play at 16:14 of the third period, taking a fine pass from Erik Karlsson and whipping a shot behind Jones.

Tierney tied the score 3-3 at 17:32 off a scramble around the Senators' net.

Patrick Marleau appeared to put San Jose in front with 7:49 left in the third period, but after a coach's challenge, the replay showed that moments earlier, the puck left the zone, so the play was called offside.

The teams were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes.

San Jose opened the scoring at 5:57 of the first, just after a penalty to Ottawa's Tom Pyatt expired. Standing near the right wing boards, Joe Thornton sent a pass to the edge of the crease where Logan Couture relayed a backhand to Pavelski, who was left with an open side. It was Pavelski's 10th of the season.

The Senators struck back 64 seconds later when Ryan Dzingel sent a pass from behind the net to Ryan, who slid a shot behind Jones from the bottom of the left wing circle. The goal was Ryan's fourth of the season and stopped his slump at 16 games.

The Senators outshot the Sharks 11-10 in the first period.

Burns scored his 13th of the season at 11:30 of the second to put the Sharks back in front. After breaking down the right wing, he stepped around Senators rookie Ben Harpur to get in alone, then pulled the puck from his backhand to his forehand before flipping it over Condon's pad.

Again the Senators knotted the count when Mark Stone found Turris in front with a blind pass from behind the net. Turris one-timed home the shot for his 12th of the season at the 17:27 mark.

Through two periods, the Senators led 24-16 in shots.

NOTES: Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic returned after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Senators D Mark Borowiecki served the second of a two-game suspension. ... Senators D Ben Harpur was called up from Binghamton to play his first NHL game this season and the sixth of his career. ... Sharks RW Joonas Donskoi, who hasn't scored since Oct. 29, was a healthy scratch. ... Sharks D Mirco Mueller was scratched. ... Sharks D Dylan DeMelo was scratched. ... Senators D Andreas Englund was a healthy scratch.