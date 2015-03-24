Senators stop Sharks, regain wild-card position

OTTAWA -- For the first time in more than a month, Ottawa Senators goalie Andrew Hammond was unavailable in the postgame dressing room Monday night. He was getting treatment for damage sustained in a third-period, goal-crease collision.

For the first time in nine games, Senators center Mika Zibanejad scored, but he was unable to take the traditional bow as the first star at Canadian Tire Centre because doctors were looking at his sore arm.

And yet for the first time since November, the battered and bruised Senators could look at the Eastern Conference standings and truly smile, as they were finally back among the top eight.

“There will be a sense of a accomplishment when we look (at the standings) tomorrow,” said Senators winger Bobby Ryan, “but at the same time, we have two days between games for a little rest, and then we have to get ready, because you can’t take it for granted in this league.”

Four unanswered third-period goals lifted the Senators to a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks -- and into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa (37-24-11) earned its seventh win in a row and increased its point total to 85, one more than the Boston Bruins. The Sharks (35-30-8) lost for the fourth time in their last five games, damaging their diminishing playoff hopes.

The Senators are 17-2-2 in their last 21.

Hammond made 29 saves to improve his record to 14-0-1 as a starter. He is closing in on the record for most consecutive games of earning at least a point at the start of a career, held by former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Patrick Lalime (14 wins, two ties in 1996-97).

Hammond appeared to sustain a lower-body injury when Sharks center Logan Couture crashed into the crease, but he finished the game.

”He’s been a warrior,“ Senators coach Dave Cameron said. ”He’s been playing probably too much hockey. Another terrific win for him.

“A lot of guys are in getting treatment. Everybody that played tonight I think is going to be available next game (Thursday against the New York Rangers), to my knowledge.”

Zibanejad broke out of his funk by scoring twice. He left the game late in the third after being hit with a shot in the arm while standing in front of the San Jose net.

“It stung a little bit in the beginning, we just had to make sure nothing is broken, and it’s not,” he said. “We’ll just get a couple of days of rest here.”

Winger Alex Chiasson and Mike Hoffman and center Jean-Gabriel Pageau had the other Ottawa goals.

Winger Joe Pavelski and center Chris Tierney scored for the Sharks.

”It feels like another wasted night,“ said Couture, whose team lost for the fourth time in five games and has likely sealed its own fate as a non-playoff team for the first time in 11 years. ”We don’t get the job done. There’s been way too many of those this year.

Sharks goalie Antti Niemi stopped 32 shots, but he was often left without much support.

”We shouldn’t have been in this game,“ Couture said. ”We gave up four odd-man rushes in the first. They hit a post. They had three-on-ones, four-on-ones, we have a three-on-one and we take a penalty. We’re not good enough right now to compete against good teams in the NHL. It’s disappointing.

“We’re a better team than what we’ve shown in the last couple of months, and every night we go out there and we just haven’t been good enough on a consistent basis. It’s so disappointing because we believe in this room we’ve got a good enough group of guys to make a push and to compete past the regular season, and consistently we just don’t get the job done.”

The Sharks led 2-1 in the third period but couldn’t get anything else past Hammond.

“He’s gotten the job done,” Pavelski said. “As forwards, you give him credit. He feels beatable. He does, he really does, but then come the end of the night, he’s got it done. He got it done again.”

Zibanejad tied the score 2:19 after the second intermission, and Chiasson, who was elevated from the fourth to the second line because of injuries, put the Senators in front to stay at the 12:11 mark of the third.

Pageau increased the lead to two goals on a three-on-one 1:12 later, and Hoffman wrapped up the scoring with Niemi on the bench for an extra attacker.

“For every player, you’re trying to raise your game in these kind of games,” said Chiasson, who has 11 goals on the season. “You want to be that guy that helps the team as much as you can.”

NOTES: The Senators were without LW Milan Michalek (upper body) and LW Matt Puempel (high ankle sprain). Ottawa’s Zack Smith played his first game since dislocating his wrist in Boston on Dec. 13, and he lined up on the wing rather than his usual center position. Senators LW Colin Greening also returned to the lineup and played his fourth NHL game since Jan. 8. ... Sharks C Daniil Tarasov was scratched and replaced by LW John Scott. ... Senators LW Clarke MacArthur practiced for the second time since sustaining a concussion Feb. 16. He hopes to return by March 31. ... Sharks coach Todd McLellan said C Logan Couture’s game is at a good place. “He’s trying to step up and lead, and that’s done through his play,” McLellan said after the morning skate. “He’s got a tenacity to him right now that is very high.” ... Sharks D Scott Hannan was scratched for a third consecutive game.