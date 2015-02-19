Preview: Sharks at Stars

The San Jose Sharks vie for just their second win in seven games when they visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday. San Jose halted its three-game slide with a victory at Arizona on Friday but has dropped its last two contests, allowing five goals in each setback. Defenseman Matt Irwin gave the Sharks an early lead in Nashville on Tuesday, but the league-leading Predators scored the next five goals to hand San Jose its fifth loss in six games.

Dallas is coming off its fourth win in five contests, a 4-1 win at St. Louis on Tuesday. Captain Jamie Benn registered his first career hat trick and Jason Spezza collected three assists as the Stars posted their fourth straight victory over the Blues. San Jose won the opener of the three-game season series on Nov. 8, overcoming a 3-1 deficit as defenseman Brent Burns scored twice during a four-goal third period in a 5-3 victory.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (29-22-8): San Jose may have lost to Nashville, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. The Sharks registered 43 shots on goal, eclipsing the 40 mark for the fifth time this season and second on the road, but were stymied by Pekka Rinne over the final 54 1/2 minutes. Joe Thornton is tied with Dale Hawerchuk for 20th place on the all-time list with 891 assists and trails Phil Housley by three for 19th in NHL history.

ABOUT THE STARS (27-22-8): Ales Hemsky participated in practice Wednesday and is expected to be a game-time decision for the contest against the Sharks. The 31-year-old Czech, who has recorded nine goals and 14 assists in 52 games in his first season with Dallas, has missed the last two contests with a lower-body injury. The Stars definitely will be without Travis Moen on Thursday as the veteran left wing was placed on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury in the victory over St. Louis.

OVERTIME

1. Benn had registered 17 two-goal performances in his career before notching his elusive hat trick on Tuesday.

2. San Jose has gone 2-5-2 this month after finishing January with a three-game winning streak.

3. Dallas recalled LW Brendan Ranford, the nephew of former NHL goaltender Bill Ranford, from Texas of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Sharks 2