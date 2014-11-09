Sharks storm back to start road trip in style

DALLAS -- After a tough 3-2 home loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, the San Jose Sharks wanted to start their seven-game road trip on a high note. The Sharks did that and then some, scoring four times in the third period, including two from center Brent Burns, as San Jose defeated the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Dallas led 3-1 after two periods thanks to a hat trick from center Tyler Seguin, but the Sharks chipped away in the final 20 minutes, getting a power-play goal from center Patrick Marleau 3:51 into the third. Burns then scored his goals about four minutes apart to cap an impressive comeback.

“It didn’t look pretty,” Sharks head coach Todd McLellan said. “It wasn’t going to be a pretty game. We talked about them (Dallas) probably being a little bit fragile, the record they had (in the third period). We just stuck with it. We didn’t go away.”

The Stars saw their winless streak run to seven games after blowing leads of 2-0 and 3-1, finishing their homestand at 0-3-0.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said of his team’s winless streak continuing. “Frankly, I don’t know how to answer.”

Burns scored his first goal, a blast from the left circle, 6:38 into the third period, capping a nice rush with center Logan Couture, who finished with three assists. Burns then added a second goal when he blasted a rebound into the short side of the Dallas net at 10:23 of the third period, the eventual game-winner.

“Well, offensively he’s been dynamic for us,” McLellan said of Burns. “He’s been excellent and he’s always had that in his game, so he’s not surprising anybody in our organization. He’s a real important player for us.”

San Jose center and captain Joe Thornton added an empty-net goal with 41.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Seguin’s initial tally came 8:03 into the game when a blast by Stars defenseman Sergei Gonchar from the right point deflected off Seguin’s left shoulder and landed in the back of the San Jose net.

His second of the night came 2:23 later when he flicked a wrist shot under the right shoulder of Sharks goaltender Alex Stalock to give Dallas a 2-0 edge.

Seguin then clinched the hat trick with a power-play goal at 15:28 of the second when he knocked in a rebound from the left circle. Dallas center Jason Spezza, who was appearing in his 700th career game, took the initial shot, a blast from the right point, which was turned away by Stalock.

But the carom went right to Seguin and he capitalized, firing the puck into the top part of the far side of the Sharks net. It was Spezza’s 700th career assist on the goal.

Dallas was on the power play after San Jose center Tyler Kennedy was called for a trip on Stars defenseman Kevin Connauton at 15:18.

“We had some chances to really put the game away there, and didn’t capitalize,” Seguin said. “I thought we played 50 minutes of good hockey today.”

San Jose had pulled one back late in the period when left winger James Sheppard scored his third of the season with 2:46 remaining before the first intermission on a heads-up play where he intercepted a long-range shot from Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and maneuvered around Stars backup goaltender Anders Lindback before flipping the puck into the net.

The Sharks cut it to 3-2 early in the third period when Marleau scored a power-play goal off a rebound, his fifth of the season.

Stars defenseman Trevor Daley tried to clear the puck around the boards, but Sharks center Joe Pavelski intercepted it. Pavelski then passed to Marleau who sent it right back to Pavelski, who was denied at close range by Lindback.

However, Daley lost track of the rebound and Marleau dashed in to make it a one-goal game.

Lindback stopped 24 shots before leaving the net with 1:36 remaining.

Stalock, who stopped 37 shots, delivered a huge save with 5:04 remaining in regulation when he denied Stars center Colton Sceviour’s backhand at the near post with his right pad.

“He (Sceviour) made a heck of a play. Those are all the saves you make to win a game,” Stalock said. “You think he’s out of it and we’re both kind of out of the play, and all of a sudden it’s a quick play. It’s a step and it’s what it takes to get two points in this league.”

With 1:09 remaining, Stalock was leveled by Stars left winger Antoine Roussel. Stalock was batting a free puck out of the air when Roussel nailed him in the face, knocking him hard to the ice.

“Roussel’s kind of known for that,” Couture said.

NOTES: San Jose C Barclay Goodrow, D Scott Hannan and LW John Scott were scratched. ... Dallas C Cody Eakin (upper body), RW Valeri Nichushkin (hip, groin) and D Jamie Oleksiak was scratched. ... Sharks D Matt Irwin, a healthy scratch for the past five games, returned to the blue line and was paired with D Jason Demers. ... Dallas G Anders Lindback was making his first start since allowing six goals on 28 shots Oct. 25 in a 7-5 loss at the New York Islanders. ... San Jose LW Tye McGinn, a healthy scratch for the past three games, returned to the lineup on the fourth line alongside C Andrew Desjardins, who is playing left winger, and RW Adam Burish, who is playing center. ... Dallas LW Curtis McKenzie was recalled from AHL Texas on Saturday morning and skated on the second line alongside C Jason Spezza and RW Ales Hemsky.