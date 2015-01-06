Preview: Sharks at Wild

The Minnesota Wild attempt to bounce back from an embarrassing loss when they face off against the San Jose Sharks in the opener of their three-game homestand on Tuesday. Minnesota allowed the game’s first five goals - and surrendered five in the second period alone - en route to a 7-1 defeat Saturday at Dallas. Thomas Vanek netted the lone tally for the Wild, who lost for the seventh time in nine contests (2-4-3).

San Jose kicked off its three-game road trip with a 3-2 triumph at Winnipeg on Monday. Marc-Edouard Vlasic snapped a tie with 4.5 seconds remaining in the third period and fellow defenseman Brent Burns notched a goal and an assist as the Sharks posted their second win in three contests following a three-game slide. San Jose and Minnesota split their first two meetings this season, with each recording a one-goal victory at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE SHARKS (21-14-5): Vlasic’s goal on Monday was his fifth of the season, matching his total in 81 games last campaign and putting him one away from matching his career high set in 2008-09. It also was the 27-year-old’s second game-winning tally this season, with both coming against Winnipeg. San Jose could be without Tomas Hertl on Tuesday as the center suffered a facial injury early in the third period versus the Jets and did not return.

ABOUT THE WILD (18-15-4): Minnesota should not expect to regain the services of Keith Ballard anytime soon as the defenseman still is experiencing concussion symptoms after having his head driven into the boards by Matt Martin of the New York Islanders on Dec. 9. The 32-year-old Ballard, who also suffered three facial fractures, hopes to play again but realizes it may not happen - especially given his history with concussions. “Not ready to make that decision right now,” he told the team’s website Monday. “I’ll make it if I get to that point. I might not have to make it depending on how long these symptoms last.”

OVERTIME

1. Vanek’s goal on Saturday, which came in his 700th career contest, extended his point streak to three games. It was the seventh tally of the season for the 30-year-old Austrian, who has netted at least 20 in each of his nine previous NHL campaigns.

2. San Jose is 2-for-27 on the power play over its last five games.

3. Sharks rookie C Melker Karlsson has scored in each of his last two games after tallying just once in his first nine NHL contests.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Sharks 2