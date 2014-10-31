Wild erase late deficit, beat Sharks in shootout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Trailing by multiple goals in the third period and failing to score on the power play are bad habits that would sink plenty of hockey teams. For the Minnesota Wild lately, those are just challenges to be dealt with on the way to, eventually, another win.

Center Mikko Koivu and right winger Jason Pominville scored in a shootout, and center Kyle Brodziak netted two goals in the third period as the Wild stayed unbeaten at home with a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves in the first 65 minutes, and stopped two of the three Sharks in the shootout.

Koivu also scored in regulation for the Wild, who overcame a 3-1, third-period deficit for the second consecutive game to win. Still, the Wild (6-3-0) were again unable to score with the man-advantage, falling to a league-worst 0-for-27 on the power play this season.

“It goes to show that you’ve got to play a full game to win, and we’ve been able to bounce back the last couple games,” said Pominville, who scored on a glove-side wrist shot in the shootout. “We didn’t get off to the best start, but we hung with it and found a way.”

On Tuesday in Boston, the Wild rallied to beat the Bruins 4-3.

Rookie defenseman Mirco Mueller and centers Tommy Wingels and Joe Thornton scored for the Sharks (6-4-2), who saw their third-period lead slip away despite a career-high 43 saves by goalie Antti Niemi.

“Sometimes it’s tougher coming off an emotional win than it is an emotional loss, and that was one thing that was a little bit scary for me coming into this game,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “You’re coming back home after a really big, emotional win. You have to guard against that letdown. You can only talk so much, and we weathered it, fortunately.”

The Sharks appeared to get a goal from defenseman Brent Burns in overtime, but officials ruled the play dead because he made contact with the goalie.

“I don’t know. I thought it was a good goal,” said Burns, the NHL’s top-scoring defenseman this season. “I just kind of got pushed into the net, so I really didn’t see it. I knew it was in. They said I pushed the goalie, so I don’t know. Can’t say I agree.”

Niemi was busy right away, as Minnesota rattled off five of the game’s first six shots, and he turned aside a breakaway by Wild center Kyle Broziak in the opening minutes. The Sharks appeared to take an early lead when defenseman Jason Demers got a short-range shot past a diving Kuemper. However, referee Brad Meier emphatically signaled no goal, noting that center Logan Couture skated through the crease prior to the shot.

Keumper equaled his San Jose counterpart midway through the first period, stopping Sharks center Patrick Marleau on a short-handed breakaway with a blocker save.

Mueller broke the deadlock late in the first, getting his first career goal off an odd bounce. Wild left winger Zach Parise attempted to swat away Mueller’s pass from the corner across the top of the crease, but the Minnesota alternate captain inadvertently redirected the puck between Kuemper’s skates, giving the Sharks a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

“They’re a very aggressive team with their defense jumping into the rush,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “We were able to manage the puck and spring some guys loose in the first. Second we didn’t manage it as well, and they weren’t near as aggressive and kept us in our zone.”

Wingels doubled the San Jose lead in the opening minutes of the middle period, scoring on a power play by slipping a shot between Keumper and the goalpost.

Koivu finally got Minnesota on the scoreboard near the midway point of the second, taking a Parise feed from the corner and crashing the net, slipping the puck past Niemi before barreling over the goalie’s outstretched right leg pad.

NOTES: Wild C Erik Haula missed his second consecutive game after a hard hit to the head during Monday night’s game in New York against the Rangers. The hit resulted in Rangers D John Moore receiving a five-game suspension from the NHL on Wednesday. ... Sharks RW Barclay Goodrow made his NHL debut Thursday in the same building where he experienced one of his biggest disappointments. In 2011 when Minnesota hosted the NHL Draft, Goodrow was in attendance and went unclaimed, eventually signing a free agent contract with San Jose. ... Wild LW Stephane Veilleux was recalled Thursday and played his first game of the season for the NHL club after LW Matt Cooke was scratched because of a lower body ailment. ... Both teams will open November on home ice. The Wild, in the midst of a three-game homestand, host the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The Sharks return to San Jose for a Saturday night meeting with the New York Islanders.