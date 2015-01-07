Sharks rally to beat Parise-less Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- When the San Jose Sharks need a late goal, getting the puck to defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic should be a bit of a no-brainer.

Vlasic scored in overtime as the Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. It was the second time in 24 hours that Vlasic had netted the game-winner for the Sharks (22-14-5), who had lost their previous seven consecutive games in Minnesota. Centers Melker Karlsson, Joe Pavelski and Tommy Wingels also scored for San Jose.

“He’s taking the shot, which is a lesson for all of us,” said Sharks coach Todd McLellan. “He’s got a hot hand, get him the puck and let him shoot it. I‘m happy for him. He deserves it. He does a lot of good things defensively so to get recognized offensively for a couple winning goals is a nice thing for him.”

Left winger Jason Zucker, playing on the Wild’s top line in place of Zach Parise, had two goals and an assist, but Minnesota’s recent struggles continued. The Wild (18-15-5) are now just 2-4-4 in their last 10 games. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon also scored for Minnesota.

“It’s tough,” Zucker said, meaning the loss, and playing without Parise. “Going into the third with a 2-1 lead, we can’t give that up. We battled back and we need to find a way to get that second point when it comes down to overtime.”

Parise, tied for the Wild lead in goals with 14, was scratched before the game and has left the team temporarily to be with his ailing father J.P., who is battling cancer.

Sharks goalie Alex Stalock, who has been known for his propensity to leave the crease and play the puck since he was a high school player in Minnesota, gave up the first goal of the game after mishandling a puck. Stalock stopped a dump-in by Wild right winger Jason Pominville, then tried to fire the puck off the boards. Zucker intercepted the clearing attempt and scored on a high shot as the goalie tried unsuccessfully to get back into position.

“Obviously it was a tough start,” said Stalock, who finished with 28 saves. “You learn the hard way sometimes, and obviously I learned the hard way on that first play tonight. It’s simple play. You can’t go up the middle there unless it’s wide-open and there was a stick there.”

Zucker and Pominville helped double the Minnesota lead just over two minutes later, feeding the puck to Spurgeon, who beat Stalock with a rising shot that clanked the crossbar and landed behind the goalie. It was just the fifth goal of the season for Spurgeon, but his second in four games.

A crazy bounce of the puck helped the Sharks get on the scoreboard near the midway point of the second period. San Jose defenseman Brent Burns fired the puck into the corner, to the right of Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper, but the puck struck a partition and bounced directly to the front of the goal. Karlsson, who was bearing down on the crease, grabbed the loose puck and tucked it under Kuemper, making the score 2-1.

Pavelski knotted the game at 2 early in the third period after center Logan Couture won an offensive zone faceoff and passed the puck backward. From high in the right circle, Pavelski ripped a wrist shot through a crowd that sailed over Kuemper’s shoulder before the goalie could react. It was the team-leading 21st goal of the season for Pavelski.

Wingels chased his own rebound and scored just 74 seconds later to give the Sharks a 3-2 lead before Zucker forged a 3-3 tie, tapping in a long cross-ice pass from center Charlie Coyle. Vlasic blasted a puck past Kuemper in the overtime, one night after he’d scored in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Jets in Winnipeg.

“There’s a lot of points that we’re leaving out there right now,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “That’s disappointing. But again, I cannot be disappointed with our game tonight. The one thing that I was unhappy with, probably, was that we passed up some opportunities to shoot the puck. We had a chance to attack and be more aggressive in those situations. But for the most part, we did a lot of things well tonight.”

Kuemper had 22 saves for the Wild.

NOTES: Minnesota D prospect Matt Dumba was recently selected to play in the AHL All-Star Game, representing the Iowa Wild. Dumba, who was Minnesota’s first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2012 draft, played 20 games at the NHL level this season, scoring one goal and adding three assists. ... San Jose recalled C Freddie Hamilton from their AHL team and he made his season debut on Tuesday. Hamilton played 11 games for the NHL team last season, but did not register a point. This season he is leading the Worcester Sharks with 21 points. ... The Wild, in the midst of a three-game homestand, host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The Sharks will finish a three-game road trip on Thursday, visiting the St. Louis Blues.