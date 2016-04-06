Wild in playoffs after loss to Sharks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Having already clinched a playoff spot, the San Jose Sharks looked like a team tuning itself up for a long run.

The Minnesota Wild are also headed to the playoffs, but with significantly less momentum.

Two goals by Patrick Marleau and another by Logan Couture, along with a strong start in net by James Reimer, sparked a 3-0 Sharks win over the Wild on Tuesday.

It was the fourth win in five games for San Jose. But Minnesota still clinched a playoff berth as the Colorado Avalanche lost to the Predators in Nashville.

The Wild lost their fourth consecutive game and again struggled offensively, scoring five total goals in the four-game losing streak. Goalie Devan Dubnyk had 17 saves for Minnesota (38-32-11). But roughly 15 minutes after the game concluded, the Nashville win went final, and the Wild players learned they are headed to the post-season for the fourth straight year.

“We know we have to play better hockey,” Wild captain Mikko Koivu said. “That’s the bottom line, but we’re in the playoffs. That’s great news for the organization, that’s great news for the team, that’s great news for the fans. All that is positive right now.”

Reimer had 29 saves for San Jose (45-29-6) to earn his third shutout in the eight starts he’s made since joining the Sharks from Toronto in a late February trade. It was the franchise record 28th road win for San Jose, which is under .500 at home this season.

“I‘m proud of the group. It’s an accomplishment,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “We’re all here to try and win a Stanley Cup. That’s the big prize, but I think it’s a great accomplishment what they did today and through the season setting the road record, considering our travel and the type of miles we put on compared to some other teams.”

The Sharks scored on their first shot of the game, less than five minutes in. The deflected puck popped high in the air and was gloved by Couture, who set it down near the top of the crease, then got off a deflected shot that bounced over Dubnyk’s stick and left leg. It was the fifth goal in the past four games for Couture.

Minnesota’s power play failed to convert on opportunities to tie the game late in the first period and again early in the second. Instead it was Marleau doubling the Sharks lead on a power play goal. Just seconds after Dubnyk made a highlight-reel glove save, Marleau was able to pop a high shot over the goalie’s right shoulder.

“We put ourselves in a 2-0 hole. The effort has got to be there from the start of the game, and it wasn‘t,” Wild left winger Zach Parise said. “Once again we’re chasing the game. It’s frustrating again. Not the result we want. Really not the result we’ve earned or deserve.”

The second goal seemed to wake the Wild up, and they outshot San Jose by a wide margin the rest of the way, but couldn’t solve Reimer. Marleau added his second goal with just 1:45 to play, drawing a round of boos from the Wild fans still in the building.

“It’s nice to get a couple on the board, but obviously there’s a couple games left,” Marleau said. “I have to stay sharp and have some good habits, and I think the biggest thing for all of us is to win battles. Win those little puck battles, those little details, and if we stay sharp on those then we’re fine going into the playoffs.”

For Minnesota, the loss and the losing streak were quickly brushed aside once the playoff appearance became official, and the focus switched to a probable playoff meeting with Dallas.

“I think everyone is missing the point,” Wild interim coach John Torchetti said when asked about the drought. “There have been different peaks and valleys, but the bottom line is we peaked at the right time and we got into the playoffs. That’s a big thing for the team.”

NOTES: The Wild honored the basketball team from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul on Tuesday, introducing coach John Tauer to the crowd before the game. The Tommies went 30-3 this season and beat Benedictine (Ill.) on March 19 to claim the school’s first NCAA Division III title. ... The first round of the playoffs will be an all-California affair for the Sharks. They are most likely to face the Los Angeles Kings, but could wind up facing the Anaheim Ducks depending on how the final week of the regular season plays out. ... Minnesota shook up its defensive corps after a disappointing 5-1 road loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. The Wild sent D Mike Reilly down to its Iowa AHL team and recalled D Christian Folin. In addition, D Jared Spurgeon’s return from a two-game absence due to injury made D Matt Dumba a healthy scratch on Tuesday. ... Sharks C Joe Pavelski made the top quartet in an on-line bracket conducted by Yahoo Sports, asking fans to vote for their favorite former college hockey players in the NHL. Pavelski, who was part of Wisconsin’s 2006 NCAA title team, made the final four alongside Kings G Jonathan Quick (UMass), Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews (North Dakota) and Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau (Boston College).