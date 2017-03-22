Wild end skid with win vs. Sharks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Mired in their worst losing streak of the season, the Minnesota Wild found that a visit by the San Jose Sharks was a cure for their struggles.

A pair of Minnesota goals just a few ticks of the clock apart snapped a second-period tie and helped the Wild beat the Sharks 3-2 to end a five-game skid.

With the game tied 1-1, the Wild got goals from Martin Hanzal and Charlie Coyle just 15 seconds apart as their home dominance of the Sharks continued. The Wild improved to 9-1-1 vs. the Sharks in their past 11 meetings in Minnesota. Matt Dumba also scored, and Devan Dubnyk had 21 saves for the Wild (44-22-6).

"I think the last three games, we played pretty well and didn't get the results we wanted," said Wild left winger Zach Parise, who assisted on his team's first and third goals. "We've been playing pretty good hockey, just not ending up in the win column, so it was nice to end up on that side tonight. I think we were going in the right direction, just nothing to show for it."

For the Sharks, the losing streak grew to four games as they fell behind in the first period and never established a lead. David Schlemko and Patrick Marleau had second-period goals, and goalie Martin Jones made 24 saves, but San Jose (42-24-7) lost to the Wild for the second time this month and the third time this season.

"To be honest, we're not that concerned," Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said. "We've played games that are close games, a lot of these games are one-goal games. It's such a fine line of being on the winning side or losing side that I think we all understand that we can be a little bit better.

"It's definitely an interesting season. We've got 10 games left, you never know when games kind of add up and with travel and whatnot, there's never an excuse, that's why you got to be so sharp every night, and we haven't found ways to win."

Minnesota earned its first win since a March 10 victory in Florida. The Wild had lost seven of their previous eight games.

On the game's first power play, a deft pass by Parise found Dumba alone in front of the Sharks' net, and the Wild defenseman flipped a wrist shot past Jones on the stick side. It was Dumba's third goal in the past five games. The Wild had a trio of first-period power plays.

"We wanted to stay out of the box. Not the start we wanted," Schlemko said. "I thought overall the kill was pretty good. They got one there and we're playing from behind again, which is not ideal."

The Wild kept outshooting the Sharks by a wide margin into the second period but kept getting stopped by Jones. The other end of the rink was mostly quiet for Dubnyk, but he did use a pokecheck to foil Sharks right winger Joonas Donskoi on a breakaway.

With the momentum flipped to the Sharks' side, they pecked away at Dubnyk and broke through to forge a 1-1 tie when a Schlemko shot pinballed off a Wild defender and in at 17:57 of the middle period.

"We had earned that goal," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "We played a really good period. We put a lot of pressure on them and threw a lot of pucks to the net. We worked for that goal. It's unfortunate the next two shifts they got two more."

Schlemko's was the first of four goals in 63 seconds, with Hanzal and Coyle scoring on consecutive trips over the blue line for Minnesota and Marleau answering off a misplay of a puck behind the Wild net. The second period finished with the Wild up 3-2.

"It would've been easy to go, 'Uh-oh, here we go again,' with the one behind the net at the end of the second, but I thought in the third we checked and checked and checked and we finally succeeded," said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau after Minnesota allowed just five San Jose shots in the final 20 minutes.

With both teams riding lengthy losing streaks, the crowd nevertheless got involved early when Minnesota's Chris Stewart and San Jose's Micheal Haley shed their gloves and traded punches in the neutral zone barely two minutes into the game.

NOTES: Wild C Eric Staal was skating in his 1,001st NHL game, having hit the century mark two days earlier in Winnipeg. He was shown on the scoreboard and given a standing ovation by the crowd. ... The Sharks were without RW Jannik Hansen for the second consecutive game. He is dealing with an upper-body injury after taking a high stick to the head in San Jose's 2-1 home loss to the Ducks on March 18. ... C Martin Hanzal's second-period goal was his first as a member of the Wild. He was skating in his 10th game for Minnesota after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes in late February. ... San Jose's current 0-4-0 run is its longest streak without a point this season. The Sharks had a 0-1-3 losing streak in early February.