Preview: Stars at Avalanche

Fresh off a sweep of a three-game road trip, the Colorado Avalanche look to remain perfect when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The Avalanche already have matched the second-best start in franchise history - dating to when the club still was located in Quebec City - and their four goals allowed in five games set an NHL record. Colorado’s impressive road swing featured wins over Toronto, Boston and Washington - all playoff teams last season.

The Stars placed goaltender Kari Lehtonen on injured reserve Monday and the timing could not be worse - Dallas follows up Tuesday’s matchup against the Avalanche with a home game Thursday versus San Jose. Lehtonen was injured in Friday’s 4-1 victory in Winnipeg, and backup Dan Ellis was pierced for five goals in a 5-1 loss at Minnesota one night later. The Stars won two of three meetings with Colorado last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE STARS (2-2-0): Although Lehtonen has been ruled out for at least two games with a lower-body injury, there was cautious optimism in Dallas after he skated and participated in light drills on Monday. “The workout went well, so I think we are looking at a short period of time,” coach Lindy Ruff said. ”Hopefully by the end of the week, he should be available to us.” Center Tyler Seguin, acquired in a blockbuster deal with Boston in the offseason, has notched five of his team-high six points in the last two games.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (5-0-0): There’s no secret that goaltending has been the key to Colorado’s turnaround, and that was reinforced Monday when both Avalanche netminders shared the league’s Second Star of the Week honors. Semyon Varlamov has allowed one goal in each of his four wins, including victories over Toronto and Washington last week. Tucked between those stellar efforts was a brilliant 39-save shutout by veteran backup Jean-Sebastien Giguere in Boston. “Both goalies have been, ‘Wow’, for us,” first-year coach Patrick Roy said.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche rookie C Nathan MacKinnon, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, leads the team with five assists.

2. Stars RW Alex Chiasson has scored in each game this season and has 12 points in 11 career contests.

3. Ellis has beaten the Avalanche four straight times but hasn’t faced them since the 2010-11 season.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Stars 1