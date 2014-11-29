Preview: Stars at Avalanche

After ending their homestand on a disappointing note, the Dallas Stars begin a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Dallas, which was seeking its fourth straight victory, scored four consecutive goals against Minnesota to erase a 3-0 deficit before allowing the tying tally with 1:52 remaining in the third period and defenseman Marco Scandella’s winner 2:04 into overtime. The Stars finished 3-1-1 on their homestand despite allowing four or more goals in three contests.

Colorado continues its three-game homestand after suffering a 3-2 loss to Chicago in the opener on Wednesday. Ryan O‘Reilly forged a tie 3 1/2 minutes into the third period, but Calvin Pickard surrendered Bryan Bickell’s tally with 5:17 remaining as the Avalanche lost for just the second time in six contests. Colorado looks to extend is recent success against Dallas as it won four of the five meetings between the Central Division rivals last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TXA 21 (Dallas), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE STARS (9-9-5): Tyler Seguin continued his torrid stretch Friday, scoring his league-leading 18th goal of the season and sixth in five games. The 22-year-old, who is tied for second with Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek at 30 points, has recorded two in four of his last five contests. Captain Jamie Benn also has a hot hand, collecting three goals and six assists during a five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (8-10-5): Colorado expects to have defenseman Erik Johnson and John Mitchell in the lineup against Dallas after both participated in Friday’s practice. Johnson missed Wednesday’s loss after taking a hard hit to the head against Arizona the previous night, while Mitchell has sat out three contests with a leg injury. Pickard is expected to make his second straight start and the third of his career Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Neither team has posted a divisional victory, as Dallas is 0-5-2 versus the Central while Colorado owns an 0-3-2 record.

2. Stars LW Ryan Garbutt on Saturday will finish serving his two-game suspension for kneeing Edmonton’s Taylor Hall.

3. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov, who hasn’t played since Nov. 15 due to a groin injury, is aiming to return Monday against Montreal.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Avalanche 2