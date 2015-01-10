Preview: Stars at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are in the midst of their best stretch of the season and look to continue their climb up the Central Division standings when they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon. The Avalanche have won seven of their last 10 and can move ahead of Dallas in the division with a third consecutive victory. “Just focus on Saturday afternoon,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “We’re getting closer. Everybody’s seen it.”

The Stars appeared to be making a run toward a playoff berth, rattling off a pair of four-game winning streaks in an 8-1-0 span, but their momentum was stalled with three straight losses (0-1-2). Two of the defeats came on the road against Central Division heavyweights Nashville and Chicago, dropping Dallas’ record to 0-6 in overtime this season. “It’s a big concern. It’s frustrating,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “The last two (OT) games we had the puck, we gave it away and the other team scored.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE STARS (18-15-7): Dallas scored five times on the power play and amassed 20 goals during the four-game winning streak preceding the current three-game skid, during which it is 0-for-8 with the man advantage. “We have to be better on the power play,“ center Jason Spezza said. ”We were going the right way for a few games, but we seem to have lost our way the last two.” Tyler Seguin, who leads the lead with 26 goals, has tallied once in the past eight games and hasn’t scored with the extra skater in a dozen contests.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (17-16-8): Goaltender Semyon Varlamov has battled injuries and struggled for most of the season but seems to have regained his form by turning back 90 shots in the past two games, including a spectacular 54-save effort in a 2-0 victory at Chicago on Tuesday. ”Without him, we struggled a little bit, but getting him back, he’s going to be the key cog going forward,” defenseman Erik Johnson said. Johnson has scored seven goals in his past 12 games to give him a career-high 11 on the season.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche F Jarome Iginla scored twice Thursday to move within a goal of tying Mike Bossy (573) for 20th place on the all-time list.

2. Seguin has four goals and nine points in eight games versus Colorado.

3. The Avalanche have won five of the last six meetings, including a 5-2 home victory on Nov. 29.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Stars 3