Preview: Stars at Avalanche

Newly acquired goaltender Jhonas Enroth is expected to make his debut with the Dallas Stars when they visit the skidding Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Enroth, the No. 1 netminder with Buffalo prior to Wednesday’s trade, will provide a solid tandem with starter Kari Lehtonen, who blanked Florida on Friday for Dallas’ third straight win. The latest victory proved costly for the Stars as forwards Tyler Seguin, Patrick Eaves and Ales Hemsky were all injured.

The Avalanche have dropped four in a row but they are only eight points out of the final playoff slot and five points behind Dallas. “Right now maybe we squeeze the stick a little too tight,” coach Patrick Roy said after Colorado surrendered three late goals in a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. “Our confidence is not there. Hopefully it will turn and help us to win some hockey games.” The Avalanche have won all three meetings this season, including a 3-2 shootout victory at Dallas on Feb. 3.

TV: p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE STARS (26-21-8): Seguin, who tops Dallas with 29 goals and 59 points, had to be helped off the ice with what appeared to be a right knee injury when Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov low-bridged him late in the third period. Moments later, Eaves was hit by a puck in the right side of the face on a shot from teammate John Klingberg and also had to be assisted to the locker room. Coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that Seguin and Hemsky (lower body) will “miss some time” while Eaves, in his ninth game back since missing eight weeks, was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (22-22-11): Colorado was making a charge up the standings after earning points in 12 of 15 games (9-3-3), but back-to-back shutout losses preceded a pair of defeats in which it permitted 11 goals. The Avalanche are not helping themselves with their inability to produce on the power play, failing on 31 consecutive chances over the past 10 games. “It’s guys like myself. It’s our fault we’re losing,” forward Ryan O‘Reilly said. “And the main thing you look at is the power play. We have to find a way to put the puck in the net.”

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche F Jarome Iginla needs one goal to move past Mark Recchi (577) and into sole possession 19th place on the all-time list.

2. Dallas will also be without F Antoine Roussel, who will serve the second contest of a two-game suspension for cross-checking Boston D Adam McQuaid.

3. Colorado has won five straight at home against the Stars.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Stars 2