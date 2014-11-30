Avalanche 5, Stars 2: Alex Tanguay scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and added two assists in the third as host Colorado skated to its fifth win in seven games.

Matt Duchene and captain Gabriel Landeskog each collected a power-play goal and an assist while veterans Daniel Briere and Jarome Iginla also tallied for the Avalanche, who posted their first win against a Central Division representative (1-3-2). Defenseman Tyson Barrie notched three assists and Calvin Pickard turned aside 22 shots while making his third career start - and second in a row.

Cody Eakin and Patrick Eaves scored in the first period for the Stars, who have dropped two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Anders Lindback finished with 42 saves in his first start since Nov. 8.

Duchene avoided teammate Barrie behind the net and set up Tanguay’s one-timer from the left faceoff circle that squeezed inside the near post with two minutes remaining in the second period to give Colorado a 3-2 lead. Duchene ended the Avalanche’s 0-for-15 drought on the power play by scoring 46 seconds into the third before Landeskog’s tap-in three minutes later during a 5-on-3 advantage gave Colorado a three-goal lead.

Dallas benefited from a fortunate carom as Eakin’s shot banked off Avalanche defenseman Jan Hejda and into the net midway through the first period to open the scoring. Briere answered with a sharp-angle shot from along the end line at 13:13 and Iginla tallied over three minutes later before Eaves’ shot banked off the skate of Colorado blue-liner Erik Johnson and in at 19:25 to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stars captain Jamie Benn notched an assist to extend his point streak to six games. Benn has scored three goals and set up seven others during the stretch. ... Colorado C John Mitchell returned to the lineup after missing three games and notched an assist but logged only 4:13 of ice time and exited after aggravating his leg injury. Johnson also was back for the Avalanche after sitting out a contest with an apparent head injury. ... Dallas LW Ryan Garbutt finished serving his two-game suspension for kneeing Edmonton’s Taylor Hall.