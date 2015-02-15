(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout to reflect scoring change from MacKinnon to Landeskog.)

Avalanche 4, Stars 1: Alex Tanguay and rookie Dennis Everberg each scored one goal and set up another as host Colorado halted its four-game losing streak.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog and Jarome Iginla also tallied as the Avalanche beat short-handed Dallas for the sixth consecutive time at home. Semyon Varlamov turned aside 24 shots to end a personal four-game skid.

Jason Spezza scored in the third period for the Stars, who had their three-game winning streak halted while missing three forwards injured 24 hours earlier - including leading scorer Tyler Seguin. Acquired from Buffalo earlier in the week, Jhonas Enroth made 26 saves in his debut for Dallas, which has dropped eight of nine to Colorado.

Landeskog put the Avalanche in front to stay 11 1/2 minutes into the game, tipping Nathan MacKinnon’s shot from the top of the left faceoff circle past Enroth. Tanguay doubled the lead at 5:28 of the second period, when he buried a juicy rebound while Everberg occupied two defenders in front.

Colorado made it 3-0 less than 3 1/2 minutes into the third as Brad Stuart collided with fellow defenseman Nick Holden just as he unleashed a shot that deflected off Iginla and in. Stars coach Lindy Ruff pulled Enroth with 10 1/2 minutes to play and Spezza spoiled Varlamov’s shutout bid at 9:58.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iginla scored his 578th career goal to move past Mark Recchi and into sole possession of 19th place on the all-time list. ... Seguin is expected to miss three-to-six weeks with a right knee injury after he was low-bridged by Florida D Dmitry Kulikov on Friday. Dallas’ Patrick Eaves (concussion) also was placed on injured reserve after taking a puck in the face Friday and was joined on the sideline by fellow RW Ales Hemsky (lower body). ... Colorado failed on its only power-play chance and is 0-for-32 in its last 11 games.