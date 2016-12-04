Lehtonen, Stars shut out Avalanche

DENVER -- Dallas was struggling on the road and Colorado couldn't win at home. Something had to give, and it was the Avalanche.

Kari Lehtonen made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season and Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist as the Stars ended their road trip with a 3-0 victory over Colorado on Saturday night.

Lehtonen stopped five shots in the third period for his 35th career shutout. Curtis McKenzie and Patrick Eaves also scored for the Stars.

"It's nice, but it was really like a whole team shutout," Lehtonen said. "They took some chances in the first, but then after that we just played really solid and that is real nice."

The Avalanche lost more than the game. Defenseman Erik Johnson suffered a broken fibula when he blocked a shot in the second period. The team announced he will miss six to eight weeks.

Wins have been hard to come by for Dallas (10-10-6), especially on the road, where it is 4-7-4. The Stars had lost seven of 10 coming in, with three losses coming in overtime.

"The last few games we were getting there," Seguin said. "In Detroit, we didn't execute, Pittsburgh wasn't a 6-2 game and tonight we put together 60 minutes."

They found a cure, at least temporarily, in a struggling Colorado team that hasn't won in nearly two weeks.

"From start to finish, we played the game the right way, we got the lead and continued to play the game the right way, which was important," Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said. "We didn't give up any big plays, we got a big power-play goal."

Semyon Varlamov had 30 saves for Colorado, which was shut out for the fifth time this season.

The Avalanche (9-13-1) wrapped up a disappointing 0-4-1 homestand and head on the road for four games with the worst record in the NHL. Colorado has allowed the first goal in 17 of its 23 games and is 5-11-1 when trailing 1-0.

"Just playing horrible hockey," center Nathan MacKinnon said. "It starts with us key guys. All of us need to be better. We haven't been good this homestand; we've been pretty bad."

Dallas, which is last in the league in scoring, finished its road trip 1-2-1. McKenzie got the first one at 5:08 of the first period when his shot banged around in the front and went past Varlamov.

Seguin made it 2-0 on the power play at 6:02 of the second period when his one-timer from the top of the left circle beat Varlamov high for his ninth of the season.

It was his second straight game with a goal after he made an equipment adjustment.

"In Detroit, I had a lot of looks," he said. "The next game took 2 inches off my stick and tried not to hit it as hard. Two nice looks the last two games and want to keep doing it."

Colorado got a power play with 4:15 left and pulled Varlamov late in the advantage but couldn't break through. They didn't get a shot on goal, but Tyson Barrie hit the post. Moments later, Eaves scored into the empty net for his team-leading 10th of the season and send Colorado on the road winless.

"We all want to make a difference, but unfortunately right now, we're not getting it done," Jarome Iginla said. "It's tough, especially at home. This is a tough stretch not to be able to win some games on home ice in front of our fans and to climb back and take advantage of that. We all know what we let get away."

NOTES: The Stars placed LW Patrick Sharp on injured reserve with concussion-like symptoms. The move is retroactive to Thursday, meaning Sharp can return Dec. 8. Sharp has one goal and one assist in 11 games this season. ... Colorado C Rocco Grimaldi made his NHL debut after he was recalled from San Antonio on Friday. Grimaldi is the second player in as many games to make his NHL debut with the Avalanche. Samuel Henley scored a goal in Thursday's game. ... D Stephen Johns took Sharp's spot on the roster and was in the lineup. ... Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) skated Saturday morning, the first time in eight days he was on the ice. Landeskog will "probably" make the four-game road trip, coach Jared Bednar said.