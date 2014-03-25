Preview: Stars at Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars continue their quest for a postseason berth when they visit the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Dallas climbed within one point of Phoenix for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference on Monday with a 2-1 home triumph over Winnipeg. Ray Whitney and Tyler Seguin scored power-play goals while captain Jamie Benn notched two assists as the Stars posted their second straight victory following a four-game winless streak (0-3-1).

Chicago, which is 2-1-0 on its four-game homestand, has not yet given up hope for the top spot in the West as it trails Central Division-leading St. Louis by six points with 10 games remaining. The Blackhawks, who are just three points ahead of Colorado in the division, had their four-game point streak snapped Sunday as they dropped a 2-0 decision to Nashville. Chicago recorded three road victories over Dallas this season but lost its only home meeting with the Stars on Dec. 3.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE STARS (34-26-11): Seguin’s goal on Monday, which proved to be the game-winner, extended his point streak to nine games. The 22-year-old has collected seven tallies and nine assists during the run. Benn also has been on fire, registering at least one point in 10 of his last 11 contests.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (41-16-15): Patrick Sharp has been unstoppable against Dallas this season, recording four goals and four assists in the first four meetings. The 32-year-old has scored a team-high 30 tallies and is tied with Patrick Kane for the club lead with 69 points. Kane, who notched two goals and five assists versus the Stars this campaign, remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Seguin has not gone two straight games without a point since Jan. 20 and 21.

2. The Blackhawks agreed to terms on a two-year contract with D Trevor van Riemsdyk. The 22-year-old, who is the brother of Toronto’s James van Riemsdyk, recorded 23 points in 26 games with the University of New Hampshire this season.

3. Seguin leads the Stars with 32 goals, two more than Benn. LW Erik Cole is a distant third with 16 tallies.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Stars 2