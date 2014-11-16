Preview: Stars at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have lost seven of 12 games since a strong start and look to get back on track before a long road trip when the struggling Dallas Stars visit on Sunday. The Blackhawks, who started the season 4-0-1, have not put together a three-game winning streak this season and are in an uncharacteristic spot down in the bottom third of the league in scoring. Dallas has been a better team on the road - winning five of eight - but has won only two of its last 10 overall.

Chicago lost a chance at three wins in a row with a discouraging 4-1 loss at Detroit on Friday and will head out west for the next six games after hosting the Stars. Blackhawks center Brad Richards, who has picked up his production with six points in the last eight contests, is slated to play his 1,000th career game. Dallas lost 2-1 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon and is 0-2-0 in the second of back-to-backs this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN Southwest (Dallas), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE STARS (6-7-4): Tyler Seguin was cooled off by the Wild on Saturday after producing five goals over his previous three contests, but the 22-year-old center is among the league leaders with 22 points. Skillful right wing Ales Hemsky has struggled with only two points this season although he was active Saturday after sitting out the previous game as a healthy scratch. Left wing Travis Moen, acquired recently for veteran defenseman Sergei Gonchar, practiced Friday with his new team but did not play against Minnesota.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (9-7-1): Chicago is still near the top in scoring defense, but is averaging only 2.47 goals per game – well below its 3.18 mark a season ago that was second in the league. Captain Jonathan Toews leads the team six goals and 14 points while Patrick Kane has been limited to four points in the last nine games and 11 overall. The loss of versatile forward Patrick Sharp (knee) until December has not helped and the usually productive Marian Hossa has posted only two goals.

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks have won the previous three meetings, including a 3-2 shootout victory on opening night - and nine of the last 10 overall.

2. Dallas LW Antoine Roussel recorded a goal and seven hits in the loss to the Wild on Saturday and has scored three times in eight career games against Chicago.

3. Richards, the 2004 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, boasts 279 goals and 597 assists in his first 999 games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Stars 2