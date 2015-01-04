Preview: Stars at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks look to put their Winter Classic setback in the rearview mirror when they open a brief two-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Duncan Keith notched his fifth assist in three games during Chicago’s 3-2 loss to Washington at Nationals Park on Thursday and scored in both of the Blackhawks’ victories over the Stars this season. Keith joined fellow defenseman Brent Seabrook and teammates Patrick Kane, Corey Crawford and captain Jonathan Toews as well as Buffalo center Zemgus Girgensons by being named as the first six players to earn spots in the NHL All-Star Game.

While Chicago’s setback on New Year’s Day was just its fifth in 20 games (15-4-1), Dallas has won four in a row and eight of nine to make some noise in the Western Conference. The Stars followed their 6-0 blanking of Arizona on Wednesday with a 7-1 rout of Minnesota as they began a pivotal stretch of playing four of five against Central Division rivals. Tyler Seguin scored his NHL-leading 26th goal and added an assist versus the Wild but has just one tally in eight career meetings with the Blackhawks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE STARS (18-14-5): Antoine Roussel scored a power-play goal late in the second period as Dallas went 1-for-5 with the man advantage versus the Wild to improve to 5-for-16 over the last four contests. Workhorse Kari Lehtonen made 21 saves in his 11th consecutive start on Friday and could be in line to get another crack at Chicago after getting peppered in a 6-2 setback on Nov. 16. Anders Lindback’s last appearance came in relief of a 6-5 shootout victory over Edmonton on Dec. 21.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (25-11-2): Kris Versteeg is expected to miss one month after suffering a hand injury while blocking a shot during the third period versus the Capitals. A steady contributor, Versteeg has collected nine goals and 18 assists in 34 games this season. Chicago recalled forward Teuvo Teravainen from Rockford of the American Hockey League, with the 20-year-old in line for his first action since competing for Finland in the IIHF World Junior Championship.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago LW Patrick Sharp collected a goal and an assist in the 3-2 season-opening victory over Dallas and has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 34 career meetings with the Stars.

2. Dallas claimed D David Schlemko off waivers from Arizona on Saturday.

3. Blackhawks C Joakim Nordstrom is expected to be inserted into the lineup in place of rugged LW Daniel Carcillo, who logged a season-low 3:38 of ice time against Washington.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Stars 2