Preview: Stars at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have been rather sluggish since the start of the calendar year, losing four of seven to relinquish the Central Division lead. The Blackhawks look to get back on track and defeat the Dallas Stars for the fourth time in as many meetings this season when the clubs compete at the United Center on Sunday. Brandon Saad, who has scored twice against Dallas this season, netted his third goal in three games in Chicago’s 4-2 setback to Winnipeg on Friday.

All-Star Tyler Seguin scored his NHL-leading 27th goal - and first since Jan. 3 - and added an assist as Dallas won for the second time in three games with a 5-4 triumph over Washington on Saturday. Jason Spezza added his second tally in the last 15 contests and captain Jamie Benn also scored against the Capitals. “We need them on the board on a consistent basis,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Tyler’s missed some unbelievable chances. But at the same time, that goal by Benn, because they’ve been few and far between, is important to get him going again.”

ABOUT THE STARS (20-17-7): Erik Cole notched a goal and assist versus Washington and has recorded two of each in three games against the Blackhawks this season. Dallas will be without the services of Trevor Daley (undisclosed), with Ruff admitting that “for me, he’s done through the (All-Star) break.” Fellow defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka notched a pair of assists and finished with a plus-2 rating in his return to the lineup after a six-game stint in the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (28-14-2): Daniel Carcillo was offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after the agitator cross-checked Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault during Friday’s game. “I was just trying to knock him off, you know? I don’t think it was very, like, malicious or anything,” said Carcillo, who received the opportunity of an in-person hearing for any suspension that can exceed five games. Carcillo initially was banned 10 games in the playoffs last season for abuse of officials after elbowing a linesman in the face but had the suspension reduced to six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago LW Patrick Sharp collected a goal and an assist in both the 3-2 season-opening victory over the Stars and a 5-4 triumph on Jan. 4. Sharp has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 35 career meetings with the Stars.

2. Dallas is 0-4-1 on the second night of back-to-back contests and 2-9-5 against Central Division rivals.

3. Blackhawks All-Star RW Patrick Kane traditionally has torched the Stars, scoring two goals and setting up three others this season while collecting 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 29 career meetings.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Stars 3