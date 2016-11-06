Preview: Stars at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have stretched their point streak to seven contests (6-0-1) and the offensively gifted team is doing it with strong work in the defensive end. The Blackhawks have allowed five goals total while winning five games in a row and can increase that to six when they host the Dallas Stars on Sunday night in the second of a back-to-back.

Chicago killed off a late power play while Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist to push his total to 46 points in 36 games against Dallas in Saturday’s 3-2 road victory — the Blackhawks’ second in the last eight meetings with the Stars. Dallas could not follow up an impressive 6-2 victory over St. Louis on Thursday, dropping to 2-4-2 over its last eight outings. The Stars hope to get some offense from their top weapons in the rematch Sunday after leading scorers Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn were held without a point. Dallas, which has been plagued by injuries up front throughout the first month of the season, likely will be without Jason Spezza after the veteran left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE STARS (4-5-2): Curtis McKenzie and Brett Ritchie recorded the goals in the first period Saturday for Dallas, which is just 3-for-31 on the power play over the last seven contests. Seguin, who is stuck on 199 assists for his career, leads the team with 12 points and Benn owns eight while managing just two goals in the first 11 games after scoring 41 times last season. Antti Niemi stopped 29-of-32 shots on Saturday and Kari Lehtonen (1-3-1, .900 save percentage) could play Sunday.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (8-3-1): Forward Richard Panik snapped a five-game goal drought with his seventh of the season Saturday and stands fourth on the team in points behind Kane, Artem Anisimov (15 each) and Artemi Panarin (13). Veteran wing Marian Hossa has registered four goals in his last five games while rookie forward Ryan Hartman scored his first of the season against Dallas. Backup goalie Scott Darling (2-0-0) could get his third start of the campaign and first since Oct. 22.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas LW Jiri Hudler (illness) is expected to miss his second straight game and eighth in 12 overall.

2. Chicago F Andrew Desjardins (foot) could make his season debut Sunday.

3. The Blackhawks are 12-for-12 on the penalty kill the last four games while Dallas has surrendered six power-play goals in the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Stars 3