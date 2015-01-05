Sharp caps impressive Blackhawks’ comeback vs. Stars

CHICAGO -- If Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville had a dollar for every time he proudly bragged that his team never quits, he’d probably be close to being a billionaire.

The Blackhawks rallied four different times to tie the game and then ultimately bagging the game-winner on winger Patrick Sharp’s goal at 1:17 of overtime to complete an impressive comeback vs. the Dallas Stars 5-4 at the United Center on Sunday.

“You always know you’re going to get a big play out of someone on this team,” said Chicago center Brad Richards, whose third-period goal sent the game into overtime. “We just kept relying on that and kept clawing our way back.”

It was the eighth goal of the season for Sharp. The left winger also had an assist in the game.

Every time Dallas (18-14-6) took the lead, Chicago (26-11-2) bounced back to tie, ultimately beating the Stars for the third straight time this season.

“It’s a tough way to lose,” Dallas forward Jason Spezza said. “We felt like we should’ve won this game. When you have the lead with a little time left in the third, I think we expect to win.”

The Blackhawks have now won 17 of their last 22 games, dating back to Nov. 16 vs. Dallas.

Chicago also has outscored its opponents 79-48 in that 22-game stretch.

Goalie Corey Crawford improved to 15-7-2 on the season, stopping 30 of Dallas’ 34 shots for Chicago. Dallas counterpart Kari Lehtonen (17-8-6) stopped 33 of Chicago’s 38 shots.

The loss prevented Dallas from reaching a season-high five-game winning streak. Even so, the Stars have still won eight of their last 10 games and nine of their last 12.

“They’re as dangerous as anybody off the rush and we tried to stress that today,” Quenneville said of Dallas. “At the end of the night, we got a break there tying it up.”

Dallas had taken a 4-3 lead on left winger Eric Cole’s second goal of the night at 4:05 of the third period.

But nearly 12 minutes later, Richards’ eighth goal of the season tied the game at 4, sending it into overtime and setting the stage for Sharp’s heroics.

”That was a tough goal that beat us,“ Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. ”We had a couple of good opportunities to get that extra marker and didn’t finish.

“We’ve had some goals like that goal for us in this stretch and one went in against us. You look at the end of the night, it’s a hard-fought point in a back-to-back game that might’ve been our best back-to-back so far (this season).”

Dallas had outscored its last two opponents 13-1 -- Saturday night’s 7-1 win at home against Minnesota and a 6-0 shutout against Arizona on New Year’s Eve.

The Stars didn’t waste much time in getting on the scoreboard in Sunday’s game. Left winger and captain Jamie Benn tallied his 12th goal of the season on a wrist shot past Crawford just 3:59 into the first period.

Center Tyler Seguin, who dominated the Stars’ scoring this season, picked up the assist to give him 26 goals and 21 assists this season.

But Chicago would not remain scoreless for long, as left winger Brandon Saad found the net past Lehtonen at 5:14 of the first period for his 10th goal of the season.

Both teams traded a pair of goals in the second period to make it a 3-3 tie heading into the third period.

Stars defenseman Jordie Benn scored his first goal of the season at 2:15 of the second period, only to be answered by Chicago right winger Patrick Kane’s team-leading 19th goal of the season at 3:58.

Dallas took the lead back less than a minute later at 4:43 on Cole’s eighth goal of the season.

But Chicago answered back late in the period at 18:05 on left winger Bryan Bickell’s tip-in of a Richards slapshot. It was Bickell’s sixth of the season, coming on the power play.

NOTES: Fans have voted Blackhawks players into five of the top six roster spots for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game. The five Chicago players, in order of most votes, are RW Patrick Kane, C Jonathan Toews, D Duncan Keith, D Brent Seabrook and G Corey Crawford. ... C Teuvo Teravainen, who was recalled Friday from Rockford (Ill.) of the AHL, played his first game for Chicago this season, and only the fourth of his NHL career. Teravainen will at least temporarily replace LW Kris Versteeg, Chicago’s third-leading scorer, who is expected to miss the next month with a left hand injury. ... D David Schlemko, claimed off waivers from Arizona on Saturday, was a late scratch for the Stars just before the game. ... Attendance was 21,884.