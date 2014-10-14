Preview: Stars at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to remain perfect on the young season when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Columbus attempts to win its third straight to start a campaign for the first time in franchise history after posting a 3-1 triumph at Buffalo in its opener and a 5-2 victory at home against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Cam Atkinson scored twice while Nick Foligno and Marko Dano each added a goal and an assist as the Blue Jackets began their three-game homestand in impressive fashion.

Dallas is seeking its first win of 2014-15, as it suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago in its season opener before beginning a three-game road trip with a 4-1 setback at Nashville on Saturday. Antoine Roussel gave the Stars an early lead, but the Predators scored the final four goals of the contest - including three in the third period. Dallas has had considerable success in Columbus, going 16-6-3 at Nationwide Arena.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE STARS (0-1-1): Valeri Nichushkin missed the second half of the third period Saturday with a lower-body injury and was unable to get through Monday’s practice. “It’s a groin, hip flexor, something like that,” coach Lindy Ruff said after the practice. “I thought he started off really well today and then felt it and couldn’t skate anymore.” Tyler Seguin and captain Jamie Benn have combined for 11 shots in the first two games but have yet to score a goal.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-0-0): The top line of Atkinson, Foligno and center Ryan Johansen have combined for four goals and five assists over the first two games. Atkinson leads the club with three tallies while Artem Anisimov has recorded a pair. Scott Hartnell (three assists) and each member of the first line have collected three points apiece.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky has a career record of 6-0-1 with a 1.82 goals-against average against the Stars.

2. Dallas concludes its road trip at Pittsburgh on Thursday, while Columbus finishes its homestand Friday against Calgary.

3. The Stars assigned LW Curtis McKenzie to Texas on Monday after recalling him from the American Hockey League club a day earlier.

