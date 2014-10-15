(Updated: UPDATING: Adding career hat trick number in Para 1.)

Stars 4, Blue Jackets 2: Tyler Seguin registered his fifth career hat trick for his first three goals of the season, including the tiebreaking tally with just over 7 1/2 minutes to play in the third period to lift visiting Dallas to its first win.

Captain Jamie Benn added a goal and three assists as the Stars continued their dominance in Columbus, improving to 17-6-3 at Nationwide Arena. Kari Lehtonen turned aside 33 shots and denied Cam Atkinson on a clean breakaway in the opening minute of the final session.

Ryan Johansen scored both goals for the Blue Jackets, who were seeking the first 3-0-0 start in franchise history. Defenseman Jack Johnson collected a pair of assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in suffering his first regulation defeat (6-1-1) against Dallas.

The Stars came out with a purpose, firing the first eight shots on net and scoring twice in the opening 6:20 on goals by Seguin and Benn, who each entered the contest without a point. Seguin redirected a pass by Benn at 3:36 before the captain twice stripped the puck from two Columbus players, veered toward the left faceoff circle and ripped a high wrist shot past Bobrovsky at 6:20.

Johansen rallied the Blue Jackets in the middle session, cutting the deficit in half at 6:17 with a wrist shot from the right circle that eluded Lehtonen before tapping home the rebound of Nick Foligno’s stuff attempt eight minutes later during a power play. Benn set up the decisive goal with a blast from the point that was deflected past Bobrovsky by Seguin, who capped his big performance with an empty-net tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stars RW Valeri Nichushkin (groin) is expected to miss about a week after he was examined by a doctor Tuesday. Colton Sceviour took his spot on the No. 1 line and assisted on the opening goal. ... Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray (knee) will be examined by a doctor Friday with the hope of being cleared to join the lineup. ... Columbus placed F Brian Gibbons on waivers, while Dallas recalled LW Curtis McKenzie from Texas of the American Hockey League.