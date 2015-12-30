Blue Jackets roll past Stars

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s been a while since the Columbus Blue Jackets have been in a good mood, a long time since smiles prevailed in the post-game dressing room.

But joy returned to the bowels of Nationwide Arena on Tuesday when six different Jackets scored goals and goaltender Curtis McElhinney made 38 saves in a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars, the NHL’s hottest team.

“I love hearing that radio go on after a game,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “So good for them.”

That’s the nicest thing Tortorella has had to say in a while, too.

Tortorella has torched the Blue Jackets’ leadership group in recent days, saying it’s “embarrassing” how little they’ve provided, and how he’s worried the young players may develop bad habits.

Last night, then, felt like a response, but the Blue Jackets -- still dead last in the NHL -- have a long way to go.

Left winger Boone Jenner, defenseman Kevin Connauton and left winger Matt Calver scored first-period goals, as the Blue Jackets jumped to a 3-1 first-period lead and never trailed.

Left winger Brandon Saad, left winger Scott Hartnell and right winger Rene Bourque also scored for the Blue Jackets, while center Brandon Dubinsky and left winger Nick Foligno each had three assists.

“We have a long hill to climb and a long way to go,” Dubinsky said. “We’ll enjoy this tonight. We waited for it, that’s for sure. And we earned it.”

The Stars, who carried a five-game point streak (4-0-1) into the game, got goals from left wing Patrick Sharp, center Colton Sceviour and center Tyler Seguin.

”It’s not easy to win in this league,“ Stars captain Jamie Benn said. ”But that’s a poor effort against a team that was desperate.

“We knew their coach was challenging them today and they were going to come out hard. We made it too easy on them.”

Goaltender Kari Lehtonen was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in the first period, giving way to Antti Niemi for the final two periods.

”It was everything,“ Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. ”I thought our team defending was probably the worst it’s been on the year. We started off not defending, we had pockets of defending ... it was a team loss. Everybody was in on it.

“I worry about everything with this team. I don’t like pulling a goalie.”

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead only 35 seconds into the game when Jenner rammed home a goal from the doorstep after Columbus overwhelmed the Stars in front of Lehtonen.

Dallas pulled even 1-1 on Sceviour’s fourth of the season at 6:03, but Connauton answered only 1:25 later to restore the Columbus lead.

The Blue Jackets pushed the lead to 3-1 with 1:25 remaining in the first, when Calvert one-timed a pass from center William Karlsson from the left dot.

But while the Jackets never trailed, the Stars kept lurking, as if poised for a comeback. They are the NHL’s highest-scoring team, and they stretch the ice with long passes out of the defensive zone like no other team in the league.

Sharp’s goal only 1:12 into the third period pulled Dallas to 4-3.

But the game swung midway through the third, when Niemi came out of the net to play the puck and made a horrible pass, putting the puck right on Hartnell’s stick.

Hartnell took two strides and fired into the vacated net as Niemi scrambled to recover, making it 5-3 at 9:57.

”It felt different out there tonight,“ Foligno said. ”We talked about it. A bit part of winning and losing is how you react to plays on the ice. We backed each other up. We talked about things when things weren’t going right.

“They made a push and we pushed back, and we haven’t done enough of that this season.”

NOTES: Foligno returned after a three-game absence with a lower-body injury. Surprisingly, he and center Ryan Johansen played on the fourth line and barely drew 12 minutes of ice time. ... The Stars lost left winger Ales Hemsky late in the second period after he injured his right foot blocking a slap shot by Blue Jackets defenseman Fedor Tyutin. ... Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky missed his 10th game since suffering a groin injury on Dec. 10.