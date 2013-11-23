Preview: Stars at Blues

The St. Louis Blues will look to continue the best start in franchise history when they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. St. Louis, which improved to 7-1-1 overall in its last nine games following a 3-2 shootout win in Boston on Thursday night, is unbeaten in regulation in its last six games (5-0-1) at home. The Blues have won five of the last six meetings against Dallas under coach Ken Hitchcock, who guided the Stars to a Stanley Cup championship in 1999.

Dallas had a three-game win streak snapped in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, but it has played its best hockey away from home and will be seeking its seventh consecutive road victory. The Stars are in fifth place in the Central Division, eight points behind the Blues, and embracing the chance to inch closer. ”We’ll give them respect in the standings, but when we’re out there they lace up the skates the same way, too,“ defenseman Trevor Daley said. ”It’s going to be a fun game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, KTXA (Dallas), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE STARS (11-8-2): Rookie Alex Chiasson was struck in the face by a puck during Wednesday’s practice and opted to wear a full face shield in Thursday’s game. It may have not been a great fashion statement for Chiasson but it changed his recent fortunes as he scored his first goal in 12 games, giving his seven on the season. Dallas’ struggling power play, which ranks 27th in the league, converted on 1-of-5 opportunities against the Rangers and is 2-for-23 in the past five games.

ABOUT THE BLUES (15-3-3): St. Louis left wing Brenden Morrow, who spent 13 seasons with Dallas, will face his former teammates for the first time. Morrow amassed 243 goals and 528 points in 835 games with the Stars and served as the team’s captain for the final seven seasons. “I know how hard he battles. He’s been a great player for this organization,” Dallas defenseman Stephane Robidas said. “It will be special for us to see our old captain. At the same time, we need to be ready because they are a good team.”

OVERTIME

1. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock is tied with Bryan Murray for eighth place on the career wins list with 620.

2. Stars LW Ray Whitney, who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, could return to the lineup Saturday.

3. Blues G Jaroslav Halak has won his last four starts against Dallas.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Stars 2