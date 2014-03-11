Preview: Stars at Blues

The Dallas Stars attempt to regroup after a horrifying incident as they visit the league-leading St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Dallas received a major scare when Rich Peverley collapsed on the bench early in the first period of Monday’s game against Columbus, which was postponed with 13:37 remaining in the opening session. The veteran center was in stable condition at a Dallas hospital following what was described as a “cardiac event” and will continue to be evaluated over the next several days.

The Stars have little time to mentally prepare for the Blues, who return home from a perfect three-game road trip that extended their winning streak to five contests. Each win on the trek was a one-goal decision, with Sunday’s 3-2 triumph at Minnesota coming in a shootout. St. Louis, which leads Anaheim by one point in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy, won each of its first two meetings with Dallas this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Plus Southwest (Dallas), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE STARS (31-23-10): The 31-year-old Peverley has a history of an irregular heartbeat, which forced him to miss training and the season opener as well as last week’s contest against Columbus. Tyler Seguin was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after collecting four goals and five assists in four games. The 22-year-old has notched at least one point in 11 of his last 14 contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (44-14-6): Ryan Miller figures to be back in net after sitting out Sunday’s win over Minnesota. The United States Olympian is 4-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average since coming to St. Louis in a trade with Buffalo. Fellow Olympian T.J. Oshie scored the decisive shootout goal against the Wild, improving to 8-for-11 in the bonus format this season.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues outscored the Stars 9-3 in the first two meetings.

2. St. Louis is 18-0-1 against Central Division rivals this season.

3. G Tim Thomas, who along with Seguin was teammates with Peverley on Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, made his first start for Dallas on Monday since being acquired from Florida. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner likely will get the call again versus St. Louis as G Kari Lehtonen deals with a concussion.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Stars 2