Preview: Stars at Blues

The St. Louis Blues hope getting off the road will help them end a season-high three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The Blues were KO’d in Colorado 5-0 on Tuesday to cap a three-game skid (0-2-1) in which they permitted 14 goals. “It’s really what’s been going on for the last little while. Our goals against have been going up through the roof,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Way too many goals against, way too many easy scoring chances.”

Dallas had put together a season-high four-game winning streak before absorbing 4-0 home loss to Toronto on Tuesday despite unleashing 43 shots on goal. The Stars enter Saturday’s matchup having won three straight on the road, a much-needed turnaound after they surrendered 21 goals while losing their previous four away from home. Dallas is 3-0-1 in its last four against the Blues, although it dropped a 4-3 shootout to visiting St. Louis on Oct. 28.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE STARS (14-14-5): Tyler Seguin scored seven times in eight games to give him a league-high 25 goals, but he missed a chance to add to the total by hitting the post three times among his six shots on net against Toronto. Secondary scoring has been a major issue for Dallas, with captain Jamie Benn the only other player in double figures with 10 goals. The Stars have poured 88 shots on goal in their last two games but need more consistent play from Kari Lehtonen, who has surrendered at least three goals in six of his past nine starts.

ABOUT THE BLUES (21-10-3): The loss to Colorado completed a 17-game span in which St. Louis played a dozen times on the road, one reason there is no cause for alarm among the players. “I think we’ve shown we can play great hockey against good teams, even on the road,” captain David Backes said. “Last year, we were bought in and doing the right things at the right time. The result was a lot more wins, but it’s not dire right now.” Leading goal scorer Vladimir Tarasensko (20) has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last two games.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis is 7-0-1 in its last eight home games.

2. Lehtonen is 10-4-2 with a 1.99 goals-against average and two shutouts versus the Blues.

3. Tarasenko, who has been held without a point in three straight games only once this season, has four goals in six contests versus Dallas.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Stars 2