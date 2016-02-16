Preview: Stars at Blues

The Dallas Stars have used a tremendous first half of the month to climb back to the top of the Central Division standings and look to continue their strong play when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Dallas lost eight of its first 10 games in January to fall behind Chicago for the top spot in the division but won the final contest of that month and has begun February with a 6-1-0 mark to pull even with the Blackhawks in points and has three games in hand.

Mattias Janmark scored in back-to-back games for the first time since the start of the season, tallying in overtime Monday to give the Stars their fourth consecutive victory, 3-2 in Nashville. St. Louis also is enjoying a strong February as it improved to 4-1-1 this month with Sunday’s 2-1 triumph at Tampa Bay. The Blues have lost in regulation only three times in their last 17 contests (9-3-5) and are firmly entrenched in third place in the Central, six points behind the Stars and Blackhawks. St. Louis won both previous home meetings with the Stars this season while Dallas captured the only matchup in the Lone Star State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE STARS (37-15-5): Tyler Seguin was back in the lineup Monday, two days after exiting a contest with a cut on his wrist, and notched an assist to remain one point behind captain Jamie Benn (64) for the team lead. The 24-year-old Seguin is riding a five-game point streak during which he has recorded three goals and five assists. Benn also enters Tuesday’s contest with a five-game run that has seen him score once and set up five others.

ABOUT THE BLUES (32-17-9): Alex Steen has scored only one goal in his last seven games but is four away from 200 for his career. The 31-year-old also will hit the 20-goal mark for the fifth time overall and third in a row with four more tallies. Captain David Backes, who has scored once in his last 12 contests, is two away from the 200-goal plateau.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars have won five straight on the road.

2. St. Louis G Brian Elliott has allowed fewer than two goals in six of his last nine starts.

3. Dallas C Jason Spezza has missed five consecutive games with an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Stars 2