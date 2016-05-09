Preview: Stars at Blues

The St. Louis Blues look to secure their first Western Conference final berth in 15 years on Monday when they attempt to eliminate the Central Division-rival Dallas Stars in Game 6 at Scottrade Center. Although St. Louis inched closer to the Promised Land with a 4-1 triumph in Game 5 on Saturday afternoon in Dallas, forward Alex Steen cautioned his club that it shouldn’t look too far ahead.

“It doesn’t really change much,” Steen told reporters. “We expect their best and obviously we’re going to bring ours and it’s going to be a heck of a hockey game again. It’s no real different situation. We’ve got to win another hockey game.” Blues goaltender Brian Elliott has been the primary reason the Blues are on the brink of their first conference title appearance since 2001, making 27 saves on Saturday - with two coming from point-bank range on Game 4 overtime hero Cody Eakin. Despite seeing his team pushed to the edge, Stars coach Lindy Ruff isn’t overly concerned as the series shifts back to the Show Me State. “I‘m confident. These guys, they’ve given us everything they’ve had all year and we’ve had some tough situations, and they’ll pull out of it,” Ruff told reporters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CBC, TVAS

ABOUT THE STARS: After going 4-for-19 on the power play in its first-round series, Dallas has converted just once in 16 opportunities with the man-advantage versus St. Louis - a far cry from the 22.1 percent efficiency it showed in the regular season. Despite the team’s struggles, captain Jamie Benn insists the Stars aren’t getting down on themselves. “There’s not too much (frustration with the power play),” said Benn, who scored 17 times with the man advantage in the regular season but has yet to do so in the playoffs. “We’ve just got to go out there as a group of five and try to make a difference.”

ABOUT THE BLUES: Veteran forward Troy Brouwer has received his wake-up call with four goals and three assists in the past seven contests after being held off the scoresheet in each of his previous five in the playoffs. Robby Fabbri joined Brouwer in scoring in Game 5 and added an assist for his fourth multi-point performance of the postseason - with his 10 points (two goals, eight assists) leading all rookies. “It’s pretty awesome, to think last year I was sitting watching (the playoffs) and a year later, I‘m in them,” the 20-year-old Fabbri told reporters. “It’s been a great ride, just have to keep going here.”

OVERTIME

1. Dallas’ Patrick Eaves (lower body) is in line to return from a four-game absence and play on Monday, but fellow F Tyler Seguin (Achilles) has been ruled out.

2. St. Louis C Paul Stastny has two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak.

3, Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk has 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 27 career contests versus the Stars - playoffs included.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Stars 2