Blues survive nine-round shootout to beat Stars

ST. LOUIS - As the shootout between the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars reached the seventh and eighth rounds on Saturday night, Blues center David Backes thought it was about time for him to re-tie his skates.

Backes does not get very many chances in a shootout. In fact, he could not recall when his last chance came.

He will remember the one from this game.

Backes scored the first shootout goal of his career in the ninth round, which tied for the longest shootout in franchise history, to give the Blues a 3-2 win over the league-leading Stars.

”It was one of those things where we score, they score, we don’t score, they don’t score,“ Backes said. ”I was put in a good situation by a lot of guys before me and I was able to come through.

“You’ve just got to be ready and tonight was one of those nights. I watched (right wing Troy) Brouwer go and I had a few things in mind and everything I had in mind wasn’t there when I went down and ended up default five hole and it found a hole.”

Related Coverage Preview: Stars at Blues

Backes had been 0-of-4 in career shootout attempts before Saturday night.

The Blues got the game to the shootout on a goal by left wing Robby Fabbri with 1:50 to play in the third period, converting a pass from defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, and got it to the shootout thanks to a big save by defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in overtime.

Goals from left wing Alexander Steen and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko got the Blues an early lead in the shootout, but goals from left wing Jamie Benn and right wing Patrick Sharp tied it after three rounds.

The Blues had two chances to win it, in the fifth and seventh rounds, but each time the Stars got the tying goal to extend the shootout to the next round before goalie Jake Allen finally made a save on a shot by center Vernon Fiddler after Backes’ goal to win it.

”It’s wildly entertaining but you are just standing on the bench guessing what number (to call),“ said coach Ken Hitchcock, ”especially when you get past the third or fourth guy. When you get down the ladder there you just can’t be afraid because there is a lot of pressure on the shooter and you can’t be afraid of the moment.

“It was emotionally draining because we had it three or four times and they got it back. It would have been an absolute shame to not walk away with points. We did a number of really good things today.”

Despite that effort, the Blues were less than two minutes away from a 2-1 loss thanks to a stellar performance from Dallas goalie Antti Niemi and a goal by center Tyler Seguin, his 20th of the year, with 37 seconds left in the second period before Fabbri’s tying goal.

The Stars had tied the game at 8:15 of the second period on right wing Colton Sceviour’s third goal of the year, less than two minutes after the Blues went ahead on a power-play goal from Steen, his 12th goal of the season.

The Blues picked up a point on the Stars, who now have a seven-point lead in the Western Conference.

“We’re going to have challenges the rest of the season,” said Stars center Jason Spezza. “Teams are going to gun for us, teams are going to give us their best and I think that makes you a better team so that’s the way you want it.”

Stars coach Lindy Ruff is hoping there will be a different outcome when the two teams play again on Sunday night, this time in Dallas.

“They had some good push in the game,” Ruff said of the Blues. “I think our team’s going to be a little bit better. It’s a quick turnaround so it’s hard to judge where the energy will be tomorrow.”

Tarasenko earned an assist on Steen’s goal to extend his point-streak to a career-best eight games, but neither he or Dallas left wing Jamie Benn scored in regulation or overtime, remaining tied for the league lead with 22 goals each,

NOTES: C Kyle Brodziak missed his fourth consecutive game for the Blues because of a skate cut on his leg. He was replaced in the lineup by LW Jordan Caron, who was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Friday. ... D Carl Gunnarsson returned to the Blues’ lineup after missing Tuesday night’s game with an upper-body injury. D Joel Edmundson was a healthy scratch. ... Healthy scratches for the Stars were LW Travis Moen, who has played only six games this year (just two since Oct. 15), and D Jamie Oleksiak and Patrick Nemeth. ... Going into Saturday night’s game, the Stars had played only seven of their first 35 games against Central Division opponents. ... The two teams will play the second half of the home-and-home series on Sunday night in Dallas.