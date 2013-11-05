Preview: Stars at Bruins

The Boston Bruins will see a familiar face on Tuesday, when they open their five-game homestand against Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars. The second overall pick of the 2010 draft, Seguin coupled both impressive skill and reported questionable maturity during his time in Boston before being involved in a seven-player deal in July. “I think there were obviously some decisions that I could have made differently, but in the end, people make mistakes. Everyone does,” Seguin said on Monday. “I don’t think I regret too much. I’ve faced up to all the music already and I’ve moved on here.”

Seguin hasn’t missed a beat in Dallas, posting a team-leading six goals and 15 points. On the flip side, Loui Eriksson - the other key component in the deal - could return from a five-game absence due to a concussion to face his former team. Eriksson completed his drills in Monday’s practice for the Bruins, who could use the boost as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the New York Islanders on Saturday for their third loss in four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE STARS (6-6-2): Valeri Nichushkin made an impact on both the scoreboard and Craig Anderson as Dallas opened its three-game road trip with a 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa on Sunday. The 10th overall pick of 2013 draft scored his first NHL goal 30 ticks into the second period before inadvertently hitting Anderson in the head during overtime. Seguin notched his ninth assist on veteran Ray Whitney’s first-period goal to pull into a tie with captain Jamie Benn for the team lead.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (8-5-0): Although hardly the dominant name in the blockbuster deal, Reilly Smith is paying immediate dividends in Boston. Smith’s six assists are second only to David Krejci and his seven points rank fourth on the club. Defenseman Johnny Boychuk joined the Bruins on the ice Monday for the first time since careening into the boards against Anaheim four days ago.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas C Rich Peverley, who also was included in the offseason deal, has been held off the scoresheet in four of his last five contests.

2. Boston assigned C Ryan Spooner to Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday. The 21-year-old notched his first two NHL points with a pair of assists in two games.

3. Seguin lost his first 13 faceoffs against the Senators and did not register a shot on goal.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Stars 2