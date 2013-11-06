Stars 3, Bruins 2 (SO): Tyler Seguin and Rich Peverley burned their former team by scoring in the second and fourth rounds of the shootout as visiting Dallas upended Boston.

Traded to the Stars as part of a seven-player deal in July, Seguin evened the bonus format at a goal apiece after his wrist shot sailed inside the left post. Former Star Loui Eriksson was denied in the third round and Peverley ended the shootout by beating Tuukka Rask (34 saves) between the pads.

Vernon Fiddler converted a penalty shot with 2:34 remaining in the third period to forge a 2-2 tie. Captain Jamie Benn scored, rookie Valeri Nichushkin notched his third assist of the season and Kari Lehtonen finished with 34 saves as the Stars improved to 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Milan Lucic scored his team-leading seventh goal, defenseman Torey Krug also tallied and former Star Reilly Smith notched an assist for the Bruins.

With the contest tied at 1-1, defenseman Dougie Hamilton’s wrist shot from the point above the high slot deflected off Lucic and past Lehtonen with 8:21 remaining in the third. Fiddler was pulled down by defenseman Dennis Seidenberg and he converted the resulting penalty shot by backhanding his bid just inside the right post.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The second overall pick of the 2010 draft, Seguin was booed every time he touched the puck by the TD Garden faithful. ... Eriksson returned following a five-game absence with a concussion. ... Benn opened the scoring 3:38 into the contest after taking advantage of Bruins captain Zdeno Chara’s failed clear. The Dallas captain skated in and used a quick release from the right faceoff circle that beat Rask. Krug answered 38 seconds later after he converted Smith’s diagonal feed at the doorstep. ... Bruins D Johnny Boychuk returned from a one-game absence after careening into the boards against Anaheim four days ago.