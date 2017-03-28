FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 2:38 AM / 5 months ago

Preview: Stars at Canadiens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

After knocking off their nearest pursuer for the third time in an eight-day span, the Montreal Canadiens will try to protect their slim lead in the Atlantic Division when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Montreal owns a three-point lead over Ottawa following Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators, who still hold a game in hand.

The Canadiens have split the first four contests of their six-game homestand, but rebounded from a pair of losses to beat Ottawa and remain perched atop the division. "Sometimes those things happen," defenseman Andrei Markov said. "You win a couple of games and you relax a bit. There's no time to relax now." While Montreal has seven games remaining and four of the past five are away from home as it vies for the No. 2 seed in the East, Dallas is playing out the string entering the second stop of a five-game road trip. The Stars, who were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night, have won two in a row and are riding a four-game point streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), RDS, Sportsnet East (Montreal)

ABOUT THE STARS (31-33-11): Although defense and goaltending have been a nightmare for most of the season, starting netminder Kari Lehtonen was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week following a stellar four-game stretch. Lehtonen started each game during the current 3-0-1 run and recorded an 0.98 goals-against average and .959 save percentage. Forward Patrick Sharp, Dallas' nominee for the Masterton Trophy, may have played his last game for the team -- he will undergo hip surgery on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (42-24-9): Markov sat out 19 games this season after missing just four over the previous four campaigns, but is still providing solid production with a pair of goals and an assist in Saturday's win over Ottawa. "My boy had a birthday on Monday and I guess now I don't have to go to the store to buy a present for him," Markov said. "I'm going to give him a puck from tonight." Fellow blue-liner Shea Weber added his 12th power-play tally, the second-highest total of his career.

OVERTIME

1. Stars F Tyler Seguin, who scored his 25th goal Sunday, has nine goals and 20 points in 22 games versus Montreal.

2. Canadiens G Carey Price is 5-4-0 with a 2.90 goals-against average versus Dallas.

3. Stars F Jason Spezza has four goals and eight assists in the past 11 games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Stars 3

