Preview: Stars at Canucks

The Dallas Stars shoot for their sixth straight road win when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Dallas posted its fifth consecutive victory away from home Thursday on the strength of a pair of career-best performances, recording a 7-3 triumph at Calgary as captain Jamie Benn registered six points and Tyler Seguin collected five. Seguin matched a franchise record with four goals as the Stars improved to 7-2-2 in their last 11 overall contests.

Vancouver kicked off its six-game homestand with a 2-1 overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday. Roberto Luongo came within 65 seconds of a shutout, but Sharks defenseman Dan Boyle set up the tying goal before scoring 2:38 into the extra session. The Canucks are winless in their last three contests (0-2-1), scoring just one goal in each setback.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE STARS (10-7-2): Benn’s six-point performance was the franchise’s first since Mike Modano accomplished the feat on Feb. 1, 1995. Seguin became the first Star to score four times in a contest since Jussi Jokinen on Nov. 16, 2007. The linemates combined for five goals and six assists. “We’re still pretty new to each other, but the chemistry is coming along,” Seguin said.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-7-3): Vancouver apparently likes what it has seen from Eddie Lack, as it signed the backup goaltender to a two-year contract Friday. The 25-year-old Swede is 2-2-0 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in four starts and one relief appearance. Right wing Jannik Hansen is expected to return to the lineup Sunday after missing 10 games with a shoulder injury.

OVERTIME

1. Luongo has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight games.

2. Stars G Kari Lehtonen is expected to make his 12th consecutive start since returning from a lower-body injury.

3. Hansen recorded two goals and two assists in 11 contests before being shelved.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Canucks 2