Preview: Stars at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks look to put an end to their losing streak when they continue their four-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Vancouver dropped the final three contests of its seven-game road trip before beginning the homestand with a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers. The Canucks surrendered five goals over the first two periods before Nick Bonino finally got them on the board at 4:20 of the third.

Dallas completed a 2-1-0 homestand Saturday with a 4-3 triumph over New Jersey. The Stars scored twice in the first period but watched the lead disappear in the second before defenseman Trevor Daley and Shawn Horcoff scored 1:57 apart late in the session. Dallas netted the game’s first five goals en route to a 6-3 home triumph in the opener of the three-game season series against Vancouver, with Erik Cole scoring twice while captain Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Ryan Garbutt each recorded a tally and an assist.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), RSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE STARS (11-13-5): Seguin is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak during which he has tallied five times while also adding two assists. The 22-year-old has landed on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine contests and has registered six multi-point performances over his last 11 games. Seguin has scored a league-high 23 goals and is one point ahead of Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek (37) for the NHL lead.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (18-10-2): Vancouver has scored a total of seven goals during its slide but only one in each of its last two losses. Conversely, the Canucks have yielded 17 tallies during the losing streak but have held their opponents to one goal on 19 power-play opportunities over the last six contests. Bonino’s goal Saturday was his first since Nov. 6, ending a 15-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars have lost four straight road games since recording a 2-0 victory at Los Angeles on Nov. 13.

2. Vancouver G Ryan Miller has lost four of his last five decisions, allowing four or more goals in three of the setbacks.

3. Benn is mired in an eight-game goal-scoring drought.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Stars 1