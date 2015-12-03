Preview: Stars at Canucks

The Dallas Stars vie for a three-game season sweep and 10th straight victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday when they play the third contest of their four-game road trip. Dallas looks to rebound after seeing a three-goal lead in the third period evaporate and its six-game road winning streak come to a halt with a 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

After telling the team’s website that the Stars “just stopped playing hockey” in the loss, Jamie Benn looks to pick up where he left off versus Vancouver. The captain scored and set up a goal in Dallas’ 4-3 win on Oct. 29 and also tallied in a 3-2 shootout victory on Nov. 27. Canucks veteran Daniel Sedin also fared well in the first two meetings, notching two assists in the first encounter before scoring and setting up a goal last week. The Swede continued his torrid ways by netting his team’s lone goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 setback to Los Angeles, marking Vancouver’s third straight loss to cap a four-game road trip.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), RSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE STARS (19-5-1): Patrick Sharp has been held off the scoresheet during the first two contests of the road trip, but the sight of the Canucks could get his juices going. The 33-year-old scored twice in the first meeting and set up two goals in the second to give him 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 33 career meetings versus Vancouver. Offense is not lost on defenseman John Klingberg, who had an assist in both encounters with the Canucks this season and has 22 in 2015-16.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-9-8): Offseason acquisition Brandon Sutter underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, the team announced on Wednesday. “Following a period of treatment and evaluation, our medical team determined that the best course of action for Brandon was to perform this procedure,” Vancouver general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. The Canucks recalled forward Ronalds Kenins from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and reassigned defenseman Andrey Pedan to the Comets after the latter made his NHL debut versus the Kings.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas is 10-2-1 on the road this season while Vancouver is just 3-4-3 at home.

2. The Canucks have yielded at least one power-play goal in seven consecutive contests.

3. The Stars are just 3-for-19 with the man advantage over the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Canucks 2