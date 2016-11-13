Preview: Stars at Canucks

The Dallas Stars are beginning to build some momentum after an injury-aided slow start and try for their 11th straight victory over Vancouver when they visit the struggling Canucks on Sunday afternoon. The Stars managed one victory in seven games (1-4-2) before knocking off Calgary (Thursday) and Edmonton (Friday), allowing two goals in each encounter.

“We’re finding ways to defend,” Dallas leading scorer Tyler Seguin told reporters. “With guys out of the lineup, that’s a lot of speed and a lot of goal scoring. Our main focus and discussions have been how we’re going to defend.” Help is on the way as veteran forwards Jason Spezza (lower body) and Patrick Sharp (concussion) could return to the lineup soon for the Stars, who take on a Vancouver team that notched one victory in its last 11 games (1-9-1). The Canucks, who started the season with four straight wins at home, come back to Rogers Arena after a 1-5-0 road trip. Vancouver is last in the league in scoring at 1.8 goals per game and near the bottom on the power play (8.7 percent).

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE STARS (6-6-3): Seguin leads the team with seven goals and 17 points, and is among a group of forwards raising their production level over the last week. Seguin and Patrick Eaves have each notched five points in the last four games while Jamie Benn owns two goals and two assists during the brief winning streak. Physical forward Antoine Roussel has scored in each of the last two contests and boasts a five-game point streak for the Stars, who have picked it up on the power play of late at 5-for-16 over the last four games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (5-9-1): Vancouver is balanced on offense, but no one has reached double figures in points through the first 15 games with Henrik Sedin leading the way at nine. Daniel Sedin (five goals, three assists) and Bo Horvat (four, three) have contributed, but major offseason signing Loui Eriksson has managed only one goal – in the lone win on the recent trip against the New York Rangers. Jacob Markstrom (4-2-1, 2.23 goals-against average, .915 save percentage) has performed better than Ryan Miller (1-7-0, 2.79, .907) in goal.

OVERTIME

1. Three of the last four meetings, including two of three last season, came after regulation.

2. Vancouver D Troy Stecher had a career-high six shots on goal to go along with an assist last time out against Detroit.

3. Dallas G Kari Lehtonen was in net for the previous two victories and is tied with Sunday’s probable starter Antti Niemi at three on the season.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Canucks 2