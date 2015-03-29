Stars continue playoff chase with OT win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Dallas Stars continue to live on the edge.

Dallas needed a goal from defenseman John Klingberg with 47 seconds left in overtime to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night and keep its slim NHL playoff hopes alive.

“We’ve had a few of these recently,” Stars center Tyler Seguin said. “It’s a great feeling. The last 10 to 12 games we have been playing well, coming back sometimes, facing every situation in a game.”

Coach Lindy Ruff was proud of his team’s efforts, especially after a disappointing loss to Edmonton on Friday night.

“The team gave me everything they had, emptied the tank,” Ruff said. “Value-wise, that was a hell of a game to be watching. Overall, a pretty good hockey game.”

Klingberg’s goal came after a wild third period that saw right winger Patrick Eaves tie the score at 7:55 and then Seguin give Dallas a 3-2 lead when he scored on a breakaway at 14:25.

After it looked like Seguin would be the hero, he flirted with being the goat when he took a slashing penalty late in the third period.

With Vancouver on the power play and goalie Eddie Lack on the bench for an extra attacker, Canucks right winger Radim Vrbata fired a shot through a crowd that beat Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen.

With the final minute of overtime ticking away, the Stars took advantage of a bad Canucks line change to create a three-on-two rush. That ended with Klingberg taking a pass from defenseman Trevor Daley and sending a shot high over Lack’s blocker.

”I was pretty tired,“ said Klingberg, who hadn’t scored in 21 games. ”I was going for a change (then) saw they were changing and we had a three-on-two.

“I had time to just aim. It was nice to see it go in.”

Seguin shrugged when asked about the penalty called on him.

”It was pretty frustrating,“ Seguin said. ”I didn’t think I hit him that hard.

“The refs have a tough job, you have to respect that. They had a big goal to tie things up and we had a bigger one in overtime.”

The Stars have a 37-29-10 record for 84 points. They trail the Winnipeg Jets by six points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Dallas has six games remaining and Winnipeg has seven.

“We needed those points,” Klingberg said. “We need every win.”

Dallas outshot Vancouver 40-35, but Lehtonen kept the Stars in the game with several big saves.

“The quality of the chances they had were pretty good,” Seguin said. “Kari has been doing that. He’s been making those big saves, especially down the stretch. That’s what we need.”

Left winger Jamie Benn scored the other goal for Dallas, which has won seven straight over Vancouver dating to April 18, 2013.

Center Nick Bonino and left winger Chris Higgins, on the power play, scored for Vancouver.

Vrbata said the Canucks would have preferred a win but were happy to take a point.

“You have to get positive now,” he said. “It’s too late in the season to be negative. Every time you pull a goalie and you find a way to score in the last minute, you have to be happy with that.”

Canucks coach Willie Desjardins wasn’t surprised the Stars refused to give up.

”I knew before they were a tough team,“ he said. ”I think they’re playing their best hockey of the year right now.

“It was a good game, a hard game all the way through. I thought they started a little quicker than us for sure. We battled back.”

The Canucks are 43-27-5 and have 91 points, putting them three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.

NOTES: The last time the Canucks beat the Stars at Rogers Arena was March 30, 2012. ... During the past month, Vancouver has lost to non-playoff teams Buffalo, Columbus and Arizona. ... Vancouver G Ryan Miller, out since Feb. 22 with a sprained right knee, skated with goalie coach Roland Melanson before practice Saturday but isn’t expected to return to the lineup until the last week of the season. ... The Canucks open a three-game trip in St. Louis on Monday. ... Dallas D Trevor Daley returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a knee injury. ... Stars LW Ryan Garbutt played 9:16 after being scratched the last four games. ... The Stars were coming off a 4-0 loss to Edmonton on Friday that snapped a four-game winning streak. ... Dallas won their previous two games against the Canucks this season, outscoring them 8-3. ... The Stars face the Flames at home Monday.