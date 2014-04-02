Stars 5, Capitals 0: Dustin Jeffrey scored his first two goals of the season and Kari Lehtonen turned aside 35 shots for his 26th career shutout to lift visiting Dallas.

Ray Whitney scored a goal and set up another and Tyler Seguin and Ryan Garbutt also tallied as the Stars won their third in a row to to move into the second wild-card slot in the Western Conference by one point over Phoenix, which plays later Tuesday night. Alex Chiasson collected three assists to back up Lehtonen, who recorded his fourth shutout of the season.

Jaroslav Halak was yanked after allowing three goals on 23 shots for the Capitals, who dropped their fourth in a row (0-2-2) to fall two points behind Columbus for the final wild-card slot in the East. Braden Holtby turned aside 11 of 13 shots in relief of Halak.

The Stars seized control midway through the middle session when Whitney and Jeffrey scored 34 seconds apart. Whitney finished off a 2-0 break, taking a pass from Chiasson and pulling a forehand around Halak at 9:16 before Jeffrey netted his first goal of the season off a scramble in front.

Dallas struck first with 4:52 left in the opening period when Benn fired a wrister from the left circle that a cutting Seguin tipped past Halak for his 19th point in his last 13 games. The Stars put it away in the third period when Jeffrey and Garbutt scored 4:55 apart to beat Washington for the fifth straight time.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Halak absorbed his fourth straight defeat, the previous three coming in shootouts. ... Jeffrey, who was claimed by Dallas after the Penguins put him on waivers in early November, notched his third and fourth points of the season and second and third in 17 games with the Stars. ... Capitals F Dustin Penner sat out the game due to illness.