Stars 4, Capitals 2: Vernon Fiddler collected a goal and an assist as visiting Dallas scored three times on the power play to spoil defenseman Mike Green’s return to Washington’s lineup.Shawn Horcoff, Colton Sceviour and Tyler Seguin also tallied for the Stars, who swept the Capitals in their two-game season series. Kari Lehtonen made 18 saves in the victory.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist and Curtis Glencross also tallied for Washington, which fell to 1-3-0 on its homestand. Justin Peters made nine saves in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots.

Horcoff opened the scoring 3:25 into the contest after Washington was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty, firing a shot that fluttered past Holtby after being deflected. Glencross tied the game eight minutes later, but Sceviour restored Dallas’ advantage with a shot through traffic with 3:05 remaining in the period.

Seguin blasted a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle 7:21 into the second period and Fiddler chased Holtby with 5:55 remaining in the session after Tom Wilson was called for goaltender interference. Kuznetsov fired a shot from the side boards that eluded Lehtonen with 1:26 left in the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dallas finished 3-for-5 on the power play while Washington was 0-for-2. … Green played 18:24 in his return to the lineup, blocking a team-high five shots. … Stars RW Ales Hemsky added two assists.