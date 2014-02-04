Preview: Stars at Coyotes

The Phoenix Coyotes continue their five-game homestand Tuesday, when they host the Dallas Stars. Phoenix split the first two contests of its lengthy home stretch before skating to a 3-1 triumph over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Mike Ribeiro recorded a tally and an assist while defenseman Zbynek Michalek ended an 83-game goal-scoring drought as the Coyotes won for just the eighth time in 23 contests (8-10-5).

Dallas kicked off its three-game road trip Saturday with a 2-0 victory at Anaheim. Captain Jamie Benn extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and Dan Ellis turned aside 26 shots en route to his 14th career shutout. The former Pacific Division rivals face off Tuesday in the first of three meetings this season - and first of two matchups in a five-day span.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Plus Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE STARS (25-21-9): Benn is in the midst of a six-game point streak during which he has collected five goals and five assists. Tyler Seguin has recorded three tallies and six assists on his five-game point streak. The 22-year-old scored twice against Colorado on Jan. 27 to end his 12-game drought.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (26-19-10): Dallas isn’t the only team with players riding point streaks. Antoine Vermette has landed on the scoresheet in each of his last seven games, collecting seven goals and three assists in that span. The 31-year-old has netted eight tallies in his last nine contests following an 11-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas has earned at least one point in five of its last six games (4-1-1).

2. Phoenix concludes its homestand on Friday against Chicago.

3. The Stars and Coyotes meet again in Dallas on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Coyotes 2