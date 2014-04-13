Preview: Stars at Coyotes

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The Phoenix Coyotes attempt to end a disappointing season on a high note when they host the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Phoenix failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season after reaching the Western Conference final in 2011-12, thanks in part to a winless streak that reached seven games (0-4-3) on Saturday. Mike Ribeiro and captain Shane Doan scored, but the Coyotes dropped a 3-2 decision to San Jose to remain winless at home since March 20 (0-3-2).

Dallas looks to complete a sweep of its three-game season series against Phoenix, which was limited to one goal in each of the first two meetings. The Stars clinched the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference on Friday as Kari Lehtonen posted his fifth shutout of the season in a 3-0 home triumph over St. Louis. Defenseman Trevor Daley recorded a goal and an assist for Dallas, which will face Anaheim in the first round of the playoffs.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE STARS (40-30-11): Daley is the only player on Dallas’ roster that was on the team in 2008, the last time the franchise appeared in the postseason. Defensemen Aaron Rome and Kevin Connauton are expected to be in the lineup Sunday after serving as healthy scratches of late. Captain Jamie Benn is riding a five-game point streak during which he has recorded four goals and four assists.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (36-30-15): Mark Visentin made his NHL debut on Saturday, turning aside 29 shots in the loss. The 21-year-old was selected 27th overall in the 2010 draft. Tyler Gaudet was recalled from Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday, but the 21-year-old center was a healthy scratch.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars recalled C Chris Mueller from Texas of the American Hockey League. The 28-year-old appeared in eight games with Dallas earlier this season, failing to register a point.

2. Phoenix signed F Dan O‘Donoghue of Mercyhurst College to a two-year entry-level contract.

3. Dallas D Brenden Dillon left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury and likely will miss the season finale.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 2, Stars 1